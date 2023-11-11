Back

AVS looking into TikTok video of elderly woman threatening pet dog with cane

The dog was seen flinching at the cane.

Ashley Tan | November 11, 2023, 05:37 PM

The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) is looking into a case of an elderly woman threatening her pet dog with a cane, after a video of her caught in the act was posted on TikTok.

TikTok user @aventmetier shared that the incident took place at Pek Kio Market and Food Centre.

"This felt so wrong and stressful to watch," he wrote in the caption.

In the one-and-a-half-minute-long clip, an elderly woman was seen sitting down at a table with a dog next to her, wielding a cane.

She waved the cane at the dog several times, causing it to flinch.

She also smacked the cane on the table and appeared to be scolding the dog.

Gif from aventmetier / TikTok

Woman previously warned by SPCA

SPCA Singapore subsequently shared on their social media that they are aware of the video circulating online.

They revealed that the woman in the video had been previously identified by the organisation for similar animal welfare concerns.

In May 2023, SPCA staff and volunteers from the Moulmein-Cairnhill Constituency Office visited her residence.

The woman was provided with guidance and counselling on the proper care of her pets.

SPCA said that a firm warning was also issued, and the woman was told that further action would be taken if she did not comply with their advice.

"Regrettably, it seems that she has not followed the recommended guidelines. Thus, we will be taking further action and have concurrently escalated the matter to the authorities," SPCA shared.

In response to media queries, AVS stated that they have been alerted to the video and are looking into it.

“Safeguarding animal welfare is a shared social responsibility,” AVS group director Jessica Kwok told The Straits Times.

In a later update to its post, SPCA shared that the dog is now safe with them, and receiving care from their community clinic veterinarian.

Do not hit, hurt or threaten pets: SPCA

"Just like us, animals can feel pain and distress. The SPCA firmly stands for using humane and force-free training methods," the SPCA added.

The animal welfare organisation instead advises pet owners to reward good behaviour and urges owners never to hit, hurt or threaten their pets to make them behave, as such methods contribute to heightened fear and anxiety in pets.

Those who witness any cases of suspected animal abuse, cruelty, or neglect can call the SPCA’s emergency hotline at 6287 5355 (ext. 9), make a report at www.spca.org.sg/report, or email [email protected].

They can also call AVS's Animal Response Centre hotline at 1800-476-1600.

Top photo from aventmetier / TikTok

