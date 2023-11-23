S'pore football fans cheer Incredible Hulk lookalike at Thailand World Cup qualifier

The Lions suffered yet another loss in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers during its match against Thailand at the National Stadium on Nov. 21.

Despite the result, some Singapore fans found small pockets of joy while cheering for their team on home ground.

One such instance was when the live camera decided to seek out Avengers "lookalikes" in the crowd and put them up on the big screen.

Assembling Avengers

In a TikTok video posted on Nov. 22, the camera first sought out the founder of the superhero group, Nick Fury.

But the video's poster personally thought that his friend should have made the cut instead.

Next up was the leader of the Avengers, Captain America, who looked like he had ventured a little ahead through the Quantum realm.

Then came Thor junior, who looked pretty psyched to be on the big screen.

Not to forget the Black Widow.

While there were mixed opinions regarding the accuracy of the matches, the best came last when the camera singled out one guy to be the Hulk.

Hulk smashes it

It only took a split second for the man to register why he was on the big screen, before the good sport got up and proved exactly why he was the right choice for the Hulk.

Jumping to his feet, he smoothly channeled his inner Hulk with a scowl and a hard flex.

His red face paint only added to the effect.

This garnered hoots and laughter from the other amused spectators.

"The red hulk seized the moment," one person commented on the video.

The guy then broke character to smile at the attention he was commanding, before granting his audience an encore.

For a moment, everyone's spirits soared as the stadium broke out into thunderous cheers and applause.

Which was probably what people go to football games for.

Top images via @jksg98/TikTok