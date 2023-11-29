Back

Artist Yip Yew Chong's 60m painting to be exhibited at Raffles City Convention Centre from Nov. 30, 2023 to Jan. 1, 2024

A masterpiece.

Ashley Tan | November 29, 2023, 05:26 PM

Artist Yip Yew Chong's labour of love, an impressive 60m-long painting of scenes from old Singapore which he spent one-and-a-half years on, will be on display to the public from Nov. 30.

Comprised of 27 panels measuring 2.2m long and 1.1m high, they depict Yip's impression of Singapore in the 1970s and 80s.

This is the first time the painting will be showcased in its entirety.

Photo by Ashley Tan

I Paint my Singapore

Locations featured in the painting range from Orchard Road to Chinatown to Pulau Tekong, to scenes of a generic yet familiar-looking heartland area.

Photo by Ashley Tan

Photo by Ashley Tan

All of the panels are joined together seamlessly and displayed in a semi-circular arrangement.

Gif by Ashley Tan

"Although this exhibition comprises a single artwork, it is the one piece that I hope all of Singapore will come to view. It represents my most significant painting to date. It is also an expression of my love and tribute to Singapore," Yip said.

Speaking to Mothership, Yip shared that the name of the 60m painting, "I Paint my Singapore", was inspired by a Vincent Van Gogh quote, "I dream my painting and I paint my dream."

He made the conscious decision to use a small letter "m" for the word "my" in the title, to de-emphasise his contribution to the entire project — Yip is adamant that the painting is a culmination of the efforts of not just him, but members of the community who shared their memories of old Singapore with him, among other people.

He added:

"I have to say 'my' because it is really my impression of what Singapore looks like. And yet that small 'my' is actually bigger than it is. Because we share so many common memories, it is also a collective memory and identity of everyone, whether it's the elderly who have seen these things, my peers who definitely have gone through the same experience... or even the young people. Young people may not have seen many of these things, but they must find something that's familiar.

Photo by Ashley Tan

However, during his speech, Yip revealed that he lay awake the night before the exhibition launch filled with nervous anticipation, and also second-guessing the title of his painting.

"The title doesn't quite look right, because of the word 'I'", he reflected, and explained that "I didn't really just paint this alone".

"It is everyone that made me the artist I am today."

Singapore's Ambassador-at-large Tommy Koh, who was the guest-of-honour at the launch, described the painting as "nothing short of a masterpiece".

During the event, Yip was thronged by attendees keen for him to sign their books.

Picture spread books of the entire painting will be sold at the exhibition.

"The reason why you got so much love from your fans is that you're not only a good artist but a good storyteller," Koh said to Yip during his speech.

Photo by Ashley Tan

Details of the exhibition

The exhibition will run for a month from Nov. 30 to Jan. 1, 2024.

It will be open to the public from 10am to 8pm daily, and entry is free.

On Dec. 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 29 between 1pm and 5pm, visitors can catch Yip doing live painting at the exhibition location.

The picture spread book, the title of which is the same as the painting, can be purchased for S$27.50 via PayNow at the exhibition.

It is also available at major bookstores such as Kinokuniya.

Accor Live Limitless members can also participate in a one-hour private tour conducted by Yip, from Thursdays to Sundays at 5pm. Advance reservation is required via the Accor members reservation website.

Meanwhile, free docent-led guided tours by Friends of Museums are available every weekday at 11am.

Exhibition location: Raffles City Convention Centre, Level 4, 80 Bras Basah Road, Singapore 189560

