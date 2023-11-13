Back

AMK man who uses roast duck to catch rats finds pregnant rat that gives birth to 10 hairless babies in his trap

The rats were likely attracted to garbage that had been accumulating in the area.

Zi Shan Kow | November 13, 2023, 11:28 AM

A 56-year-old hawker in Ang Mo Kio recently got more than he bargained for after setting up cages with roast duck as bait to trap rats in the area.

Garbage problem improved

Shin Min Daily News reported in October that a man surnamed Liu (transliterated from Mandarin) had taken things into his own hands after noticing a rodent problem in the area.

The accumulation of cardboard and paper packaging trash near a wet market and hawker centre in Ang Mo Kio not only attracted rats but also led to a fire, said the man.

He shared that he had caught 50 rats in a month using roast duck which he procured from a friend to use as bait.

In an update on Nov. 10, the resident said that he has seen an improvement in the trash issue since the report, with the Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) installing CCTV cameras at the market and the void deck of a nearby HDB block

However, while there is less garbage accumulating at the bin centre, Liu noted that he still sees rats in the area.

Rat seen eating in the market. Image via Shin Min Daily News.

Caught a pregnant rat

Liu took action again and set up two rat traps on the roof of the market on Nov. 4 after he and his colleagues heard what sounded like rats scurrying rats up there.

He checked the cages on the morning of Nov. 7 and saw that he had caught one rat in one cage, while the other cage had two.

Later in the afternoon, when he returned to the cages, he saw that there were several baby rats in one of them.

Apparently, he had caught a pregnant rat which delivered over 10 hairless babies.

He said that even though it was "very disgusting", he "could not bear to catch them".

The rats were dealt with by cleaners dispatched by AMKTC, he shared.

Previously, AMKTC told Mothership that the trash outside the bin centre is cleared on a daily basis.

The town council also conducts weekly inspections for rodent burrows in the vicinity of Block 628 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 and "regularly schedules rodent night culling sessions".

Top image via Shin Min Daily News.

