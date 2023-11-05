Back

CNB arrests 5 youths, seizes cannabis, Ice, heroin & other drugs worth S$500,000

Four men and one woman were arrested.

Hannah Martens | November 03, 2023, 06:41 PM

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested five youths, four men and one woman, aged 19 to 23, for suspected drug offences in an anti-drug operation.

During the operation that was conducted on Nov. 1, 2023, CNB seized drugs with an estimated street value of S$507,000.

A total of 5,487g of cannabis was seized, along with 751g of "Ice", 63g of heroin, 10g of LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) stamps, 380g of 'Ecstasy' tablets and 590 Erimin-5 tablets.

Youths arrested at Buangkok Crescent, Duchess Avenue and Petir Road

In a residential unit in the vicinity of Buangkok Crescent, CNB officers arrested a 21-year-old Singaporean woman for suspected drug offences.

The suspect had refused to comply with the lawful orders of the officers to open the door, so officers forced entry into the unit.

CNB officers seized 2,297g of cannabis, 216g of 'Ice', 63g of heroin, 10g of LSD stamps, 211g of 'Ecstasy' tablets and 260 Erimin-5 tablets within the residence.

CNB officers also arrested a 19-year-old Singaporean male teen and two foreign men, 20 and 21, in the vicinity of Duchess Avenue for suspected drug offences.

A Singaporean man, 23, was arrested in a residential unit around Petir Road.

Forced entry was used as the suspect had refused to comply with CNB officers' lawful orders to open the door.

CNB officers brought the suspect to a car and recovered 3,190g of cannabis, 535g of 'Ice', 169g of 'Ecstasy' tablets and 330 Emirin-5 tablets within the car.

Investigations are ongoing.

The deputy director of intelligence division, Chan Gim Fook, said that the CNB is "committed to keeping up the pressure against drug syndicates and traffickers and will continue to target them to prevent harm to individuals and society."

"Drugs are highly addictive, can destroy lives and tear families apart, but syndicates have no qualms in getting young people addicted to drugs and involved in serious drug offences."

Top photo via CNB

