CNB nabs 7 men, including Bendeemer suspect who kept heroin, meth in secret cupboard compartment

7 men were arrested for suspected drug offences.

Ruth Chai | November 09, 2023, 02:59 PM

Over 2kg of heroin and 198g of methamphetamine were seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Nov. 7, 2023.

Seven men were arrested in two separated CNB operations.

A combined total of about 2.452kg of heroin and 198g of methamphetamine (also known as "Ice") with an estimated street value of S$319,000 were seized.

The amount was estimated to be able to feed the addiction of about 1,280 abusers for a week, CNB said in a press release.

First operation

Four men, aged between 40 and 58, were arrested in the vicinity of Eunos Crescent.

CNB seized about 35g of heroin, 21g of "Ice" and various drug paraphernalia.

Officers also arrested a 53-year-old man for suspected drug trafficking offences in the same vicinity.

He was escorted to a residential unit nearby where about 596g of heroin, 80g of "Ice", and various drug paraphernalia were seized.

Photo via CNB

Photo via CNB

Second operation

On the same day, CNB officers conducted another operation and arrested a 68-year-old man for suspected drug offences in the vicinity of Boon Keng MRT Station.

They recovered 17g of heroin from him.

Subsequently, CNB officers arrested a 67-year-old man in the vicinity of Bendemeer for suspected drug trafficking offences.

He was escorted to his hideout in a nearby residential unit where CNB officers seized about 1.804kg of heroin and 97g of "Ice".

The drugs were found in a hidden compartment of a cupboard.

Photo via CNB

Photo via CNB

Investigations are ongoing

Investigations into all arrested suspects are currently ongoing.

Under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, it is an offence for a person, on his or her own behalf, or on behalf of any other person, whether or not that other person is in Singapore, to traffic in a controlled drug, offer to traffic in a controlled drug; or to do or offer to do any act preparatory to or for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled drug.

If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine or “pure heroin”, he or she may face the mandatory death penalty.

Top photo via CNB

