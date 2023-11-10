Woman shocked by Jurong cafe's 10¢ charge for takeaway plastic cup lid

A customer in Singapore was upset after discovering that she had been charged 10 cents for a plastic cup lid while buying drinks at a Coffeeman outlet in Jurong.

The woman, Shu Zhen, took to the Facebook group Complaint Singapore later that day to share about the unpleasant occurrence at the outlet, which is located in the Devan Nair Institute (DNI).

In her post, she pointed out that established coffee chains like Ya Kun Kaya Toast do not charge for takeaway lids.

She added that the cashier did not mention the extra 10-cent charge for the lid when she placed the order.

What happened

Shu told Mothership that she and her friend patronised the cafe during their tea break, while attending a course at DNI.

They ordered two drinks, a tea and a lemon tea.

Shu noticed that all the beverages in the cafe were served in takeaway paper cups, so she did not specify that she wanted a takeaway order.

She recalled that the cashier asked her if she wanted a "cover" for the cup, but did not mention the extra charge for that.

Shu agreed to this and they were provided with takeaway lids for both their drinks.

They finished the drinks quickly and left the store within 15 minutes.

Later though, while looking at the receipt, Shu discovered that she had been charged 10 cents for one plastic takeaway lid.

Curiously, even though Shu and her friend each had a plastic takeaway lid for their drink, the cafe only charged for one.

Shu shared that she felt "cheated and pissed" and claimed that there were no signs in the store indicating the 10-cent charge.

She added that it wasn't about the amount, but that she felt "misled" as a customer.

"They should be more tactful when handling customers, I would prefer that they inform me upfront about the charge," she added.

Mixed reactions from online users

Shu's post elicited mixed reactions in the comment section.

A few were shocked that she had been charged for a takeaway plastic lid.

One user noted that it "looks like it's the way to go for SG".

In a bid to reduce waste and increase recycling, major supermarkets in Singapore have been charging at least 5 cents per plastic bag since July this year.

However, other users seemed to question if Shu was blowing the matter out of proportion.

Coffeeman statement

In response to Mothership's enquiries, a spokesperson from Coffeeman apologised for Shu's experience at the cafe.

"Our staff might not have been clear in communicating the extra 10 cents per lid during order-taking," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the 10-cent charge for plastic takeaway lids had been implemented since the store opened at DNI in 2019. It was then known as the Upper Room.

The initiative was then carried over after its rebranding as Coffeeman.

However, their regular customers have since gotten used to the extra charge when patronising the cafe, the spokesperson noted.

Moving forward, the cafe promised to tighten its operating procedures and provide a better customer experience.

Related stories:

Top image from PH Tan on Google / Shu Zhen on Facebook. Quotes were edited for clarity.