YouTrip giving away S$1 flights to anywhere till Oct. 31

I don’t know about you, but there’s no place I’d rather be right now than not in my own country.

However, like most Singaporeans, reality hits: I check my bank account balance and my dreams of jumping on the next available flight fail to leave the realms of my imagination.

Until now.

Because YouTrip, Singapore’s leading multi-currency mobile wallet, is giving away flight tickets to anywhere for S$1 – basically free – to three lucky winners from now till Oct. 31.

Wanna win?

Follow @YouTripSG on Instagram and like their pinned post. Share your best YouTrip travel experience and include how you got the best rates out of it on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok via a story, post or reel. Set your profile to public. Tag @YouTripSG with the hashtag #ytdestinations. BONUS: Comment on the post on where you want to travel to and what you intend to spend on with YouTrip’s best rates.

The results of the lucky draw will be announced by Nov. 30, 2023.

Three lucky winners will walk away with S$1 flight tickets to anywhere.

For the seasoned or unseasoned traveller

Having a place to go is a first step.

Being able to easily pay for purchases overseas is the next step.

But with the overwhelming vibe of a new place and numerous things to worry about, unseasoned travellers tend to miss out on deals and mobile apps that help save a lot of money.

Fretting over whether to use cash or card diminishes having a good time.

But that aspect has been seen to.

In recent years, YouTrip has taken the local market by storm by providing the best rates among all multi-currency and credit cards out there.

The best part? Zero hidden fees.

They offer 10 in-app wallet currencies, where users can lock in the best rates with just a few taps on their mobile devices.

What’s more, Apple users can add their YouTrip card to their Apple Pay wallets for more seamless transactions while guaranteeing safety and security.

For those who have tried, withdrawing money overseas comes with its drawbacks.

For one, it’s hard to be sure about the exchange rates foreign banks are charging.

Secondly, it’s a cumbersome task, especially in a foreign country where you don’t speak the language.

That’s where YouTrip comes in handy again.

It allows you to withdraw up to S$400 in foreign currency per calendar month without fees.

A 2 per cent fee will apply thereafter, but it’s still considered the most reasonable compared to its competitors.

Best benefits

Speaking of competitors, YouTrip currently offers the most competitive wholesale exchange rate across more than 150 countries in the market.

Not sure what that means for you?

With YouTrip offering wholesale exchange rates, it means that you are exchanging currencies with rates that are extremely close to those being used by banks, large corporations, and public & private institutions for large volume currency transactions.

In short, getting the most bang for your buck.

Firstly, YouTrip doesn’t charge annual fees, nor does it have tiered subscription plans where users have to pay to unlock the best rates.

Secondly, the company also does not charge transaction fees, a huge benefit compared to competitors, who may charge hidden fees that vary during or after foreign exchange market hours.

Although these fees may seem miniscule at first, they can eventually accumulate and take a bite out of your wallet – bit by bit.

While YouTrip does impose a small service fee for top-ups using Visa credit cards, this problem can easily be avoided by just using Mastercard credit or debit cards, Visa debit cards and PayNow, where no fees are involved.

This is in contrast to other competitors, which, depending on the currency and bank, charge varying top-up fees.

Why worry about all this when you can simply use one card to escape all the hidden fees?

How to sign up

Foreign to YouTrip? Fear not.

New users can sign up for a complimentary YouTrip card with the promo code and get a free S$5 in their account.

All they need to do is create a YouTrip account after downloading the app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store.

So what are you waiting for?

