Yishun flat catches fire on woman's wedding day, her dad, mum & brother rush home

A Yishun flat caught fire on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, causing a couple to leave their daughter’s wedding early.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) put out a fire at a seventh-floor unit at Block 139 Yishun Ring Road.

They were alerted to the fire in the living room of the unit at about 3:45pm.

SCDF said the fire involved a shelf.

The father of the bride, who is the flat owner, said the family had left home at about 9am that morning when wedding activities concluded, he told Shin Min Daily News.

“A neighbour called to inform us at about 4pm that our home was on fire,” he said.

“I thought he was kidding initially, but the police also called to tell me about it shortly after."

The man, his wife, and their son rushed home.

About 50 people were evacuated from the block.

Firefighters had to break into the unit.

They used a water jet to extinguish the fire.

The fire was contained in the living room, leaving the room’s ceiling and walls charred, Shin Min reported.

The flat owner said the fire could have been caused by the candles burning at the altar in the flat.

He added that he did not know how the fire started as "logically speaking", the candles "should not have been a problem".

He said, "I’m not sure what happened, but I’m thankful nobody got hurt."

