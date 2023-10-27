YG Entertainment, agency behind K-pop idols, to hold S'pore auditions in Nov. 2023

So, you want to be a superstar?

YG Entertainment, the South Korean agency responsible for launching the successful careers of K-pop groups such as BIGBANG and Blackpink, is coming to Singapore to hold global auditions for fresh talent.

This process sees talent scouts scour the globe for potential trainees to undergo rigorous training to become actors or K-pop idols.

The auditions in Singapore will be be from Nov. 14 to 16 at Orchard Central Mall.

Applicants will need to be born between 2004 and 2012.

Parental consent is needed for those under 14 years old.

Those interested will have to pre-apply by Nov. 5.

A confirmation email from YG Entertainment will be sent to those successful pre-applicants.

Details provided include the audition time.

There are four categories that applications can audition for: Vocal, rap, dance, or appearance.

The Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City auditions will take place in December 2023.

Expect tough competition

YG Entertainment audition alumni include Blackpink members Rose and Lisa.

Rose was rated top among those at the Sydney audition in 2012.

Lisa was the only person to qualify at the Thailand audition in 2010, and the only foreigner YG trainee to have made it.

The difficulty of making it past the auditions and subsequent training has been well-documented.

It was previously reported that most children audition as early as 10 years old and have to undergo multiple auditions to even qualify as a successful applicant.

Top photos via YG Entertainment YouTube & Blackpink Instagram