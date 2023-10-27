Back

YG Entertainment, agency behind K-pop idols, to hold S'pore auditions in Nov. 2023

It will be a tough competition.

Joshua Lee | October 27, 2023, 01:59 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

So, you want to be a superstar?

YG Entertainment, the South Korean agency responsible for launching the successful careers of K-pop groups such as BIGBANG and Blackpink, is coming to Singapore to hold global auditions for fresh talent.

This process sees talent scouts scour the globe for potential trainees to undergo rigorous training to become actors or K-pop idols.

The auditions in Singapore will be be from Nov. 14 to 16 at Orchard Central Mall.

Applicants will need to be born between 2004 and 2012.

Parental consent is needed for those under 14 years old.

Those interested will have to pre-apply by Nov. 5.

A confirmation email from YG Entertainment will be sent to those successful pre-applicants.

Details provided include the audition time.

There are four categories that applications can audition for: Vocal, rap, dance, or appearance.

The Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City auditions will take place in December 2023.

Expect tough competition

YG Entertainment audition alumni include Blackpink members Rose and Lisa.

Rose was rated top among those at the Sydney audition in 2012.

Lisa was the only person to qualify at the Thailand audition in 2010, and the only foreigner YG trainee to have made it.

The difficulty of making it past the auditions and subsequent training has been well-documented.

It was previously reported that most children audition as early as 10 years old and have to undergo multiple auditions to even qualify as a successful applicant.

Top photos via YG Entertainment YouTube & Blackpink Instagram

New ETIAS travel requirement for S'poreans visiting 30 European countries delayed until 2025

A reason for the delay is the 2024 Paris Olympics.

October 27, 2023, 01:03 PM

UOB presale tickets for Ed Sheeran's 2024 concert sells out in under 2 hours

The next sale of tickets will be the KrisFlyer reserve sale on Oct. 30 at 10am.

October 27, 2023, 12:51 PM

Woman, 33, who died in kayaking incident off Sentosa, an ex-nurse & owner of soap business

Tributes have poured in for her.

October 27, 2023, 12:39 PM

Swimmer Toh Wei Soong clinches first gold for S'pore at Asian Para Games

Congratulations for making Singapore proud.

October 27, 2023, 11:25 AM

9 in 10 S’poreans will block & report suspicious messages from unknown numbers: WhatsApp quiz

Nice.

October 27, 2023, 10:28 AM

Police investigating car incident claims by woman, 29, who verbally abused SGH nurse

She claimed that a "designated driver" purposely hit her near Marina Boulevard during the early hours of Oct. 10, 2023.

October 27, 2023, 09:57 AM

Crows attack unsuspecting passers-by outside Orchard Central

The House crows could have attacked to protect their young.

October 27, 2023, 09:40 AM

Chinese former premier Li Keqiang dies at 68 due to heart attack: state media

Li stepped down from the premiership in March 2023.

October 27, 2023, 09:01 AM

AMK stabbing: Man, 35, killed pregnant wife, 30, to 'spare her' as he wrongly believed business was failing

He was sentenced to seven years' jail.

October 27, 2023, 01:12 AM

Man uses roasted duck meat to trap 50 rats at Ang Mo Kio hawker centre garbage area

Other men go fishing, this man went ratting.

October 27, 2023, 12:13 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.