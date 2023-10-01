Back

Some up in arms as woman says she doesn't like anything about S'pore in TikTok interview

Singaporeans and people living in Singapore disagreed with the woman in the video's comments section.

Kerr Puay Hian | October 01, 2023, 02:40 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Some people are up in arms over a woman's comments about Singapore in a TikTok video, titled "best thing about Singapore".

The clip was uploaded by @Brandondior1 on Sep. 27, 2023.

"I don't like anything about my country"

In the video, the interviewer asked a woman, who claimed to be from Singapore, "What is the best thing about (your) country?"

The woman replied, "Nothing."

"Nothing?" Brandondior1 remarked, sounding shocked.

"I don't like anything about my country," the woman added.

"If you grew up living there, don't do that"

Bradondior1 asked a follow-up question: "What's the worst thing about that country?"

"The people, like [sic], there's, like [sic], how the way they talk, and stuff like that."

When asked to give a message to people who "haven't been there", the woman said,

"If you go there for a holiday, it's fine. But, like [sic], if you grew up living there, don't do that."

People enraged by her comments

While the TikToker didn't mention where the video was filmed, his Facebook bio revealed that he is a comedian from the United Kingdom.

Many people were enraged by the woman's comments.

The video drew over 4,000 comments as of 7pm on Sep. 30, 2023, with overwhelming support for Singapore from both Singaporeans and people living in Singapore.

Those who disagreed with the woman said they are proud of Singapore and that she shouldn't hate the country.

Image via TikTok

People living in Singapore also showed their support.

Image via TikTok

However, a few said she is entitled to her opinions.

Image via TikTok

While some pointed out that she might just be another confused soul.

Image via TikTok

The top comment, which has almost 2,000 likes, questioned if she was even "a real Singaporean".

Image via TikTok

@brandondior1 best thing about Singapore #country #Singapore #food #culture ##brandondior1 ♬ original sound - Brandondior1

Top image via TikTok/@Brandondior1

Shanti Pereira wins 100m silver, ends S'pore's 49-year wait for Asian Games athletics medal

It was a neck and neck final.

October 01, 2023, 03:08 AM

Additional U-Save rebates to help cushion impact of water price hike & carbon tax increase

More help for lower-income and middle-income Singaporeans.

September 30, 2023, 08:09 PM

Bukit Panjang char kway teow hawker explains why she charges S$0.50 extra to remove beansprouts

She explains it to every customer who asks, and respects their decision if they refuses to buy.

September 30, 2023, 07:54 PM

MMA star Angela Lee officially retires

"The Unstoppable" is no more.

September 30, 2023, 05:14 PM

South Korean community site calls S'pore's Chuando Tan, 57, the 'final boss in self-management'

This isn't the first time South Korea has noticed him.

September 30, 2023, 04:47 PM

11-storey Far East Flora Centre opens in Clementi, sells flowers, fruits, vegetables & has garden cafe

Playground for green fingers and flower lovers.

September 30, 2023, 03:01 PM

Mother, 39, fights with woman, 33, in Chai Chee over whether son, 8, is too old to use women's toilet

They both ended up getting fined.

September 30, 2023, 12:43 PM

Jackson Wang to be lead mentor for girl group reality show, S'poreans welcome to apply

Applications close on Oct. 31, 2023.

September 30, 2023, 12:38 PM

Gurmit Singh warns of scammers using his photo for fake ad

Not the first time.

September 30, 2023, 11:57 AM

McDonald's Japan now selling prawn nuggets

Lovin' it.

September 30, 2023, 11:20 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.