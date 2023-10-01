Some up in arms as woman says she doesn't like anything about S'pore in TikTok interview

Some people are up in arms over a woman's comments about Singapore in a TikTok video, titled "best thing about Singapore".

The clip was uploaded by @Brandondior1 on Sep. 27, 2023.

"I don't like anything about my country"

In the video, the interviewer asked a woman, who claimed to be from Singapore, "What is the best thing about (your) country?"

The woman replied, "Nothing."

"Nothing?" Brandondior1 remarked, sounding shocked.

"I don't like anything about my country," the woman added.

"If you grew up living there, don't do that"

Bradondior1 asked a follow-up question: "What's the worst thing about that country?"

"The people, like [sic], there's, like [sic], how the way they talk, and stuff like that."

When asked to give a message to people who "haven't been there", the woman said,

"If you go there for a holiday, it's fine. But, like [sic], if you grew up living there, don't do that."

People enraged by her comments

While the TikToker didn't mention where the video was filmed, his Facebook bio revealed that he is a comedian from the United Kingdom.

Many people were enraged by the woman's comments.

The video drew over 4,000 comments as of 7pm on Sep. 30, 2023, with overwhelming support for Singapore from both Singaporeans and people living in Singapore.

Those who disagreed with the woman said they are proud of Singapore and that she shouldn't hate the country.

People living in Singapore also showed their support.

However, a few said she is entitled to her opinions.

While some pointed out that she might just be another confused soul.

The top comment, which has almost 2,000 likes, questioned if she was even "a real Singaporean".

Top image via TikTok/@Brandondior1