S'pore woman, 47, dies after being found unconscious in Redhill HDB flat due to suspected drug overdose

A 43-year-old man is assisting with police investigations.

Winnie Li | October 09, 2023, 03:01 PM

A 47-year-old woman died in hospital after being found unconscious in a Redhill HDB flat on Oct. 4, 2023.

According to Shin Min Daily News, she was believed to have suffered a drug overdose.

Incident took place at Redhill

A person tipped off Shin Min that multiple police vehicles, ambulances and police officers were at Block 90 Redhill Close.

When a Shin Min reporter arrived at the HDB block on Wednesday evening, he observed that there were two police vehicles and an ambulance.

The police cordoned off the flat's corridor.

Forensic investigators were seen working on the unit and once brought out a wheelchair from the flat.

After completing their investigations, the police sealed the unit and put up a notice notifying the resident to contact the authorities.

Officers loaded several large case exhibits onto the police vehicle before leaving the HDB block.

A young man lived in the unit

A neighbour in his 80s told Shin Min that a "young man" lives in the unit.

"Previously, an elderly couple used to live in the unit. After the husband passed away, the wife moved away. The young man moved in afterwards," the neighbour recounted.

He said the "young man" usually keeps his unit's windows and doors shut and doesn't usually speak with others.

The neighbour believes the young man is a food delivery rider who usually parked his bicycle in the corridor.

"Whenever I don't see his bicycle in the corridor, I know he has gone out to work. I didn't see his bicycle this morning when I went out at 8am, and it was not there when I got back home from lunch," the neighbour added.

The neighbour also said that usually, a woman would visit the unit, but he wasn't sure about her relationship with the young man.

Police tracking fiancé and two other persons

In response to Shin Min's queries, the Singapore Police Force confirmed they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Singapore General Hospital on Wednesday at about 1:30pm.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

A 43-year-old man is assisting with police investigations.

The Shin Min reporter understands that the man is a friend of the deceased woman, and the authorities are tracking the whereabouts of another three individuals, including the woman's fiancé.

