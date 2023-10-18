Married woman, 34, claims trial to setting fire to thinner, causing lover, 32, to catch fire in HDB flat

A 34-year-old woman allegedly caused her lover, 32, to catch fire after a dispute, resulting in burns to 15 per cent of his body.

Daljeet Kaur Dharam Chand is charged with one count of rashly substantially contributing to the risk of fire, with the fire causing hurt to her lover.

She denied the allegation and claimed trial to the charge.

Quarrelled through text messages prior to incident

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident happened on Sep. 6, 2021, at an HDB unit along Sembawang Crescent.

At the time of the incident, Daljeet lived with her lover in Sembawang, while her husband and three daughters stayed with her mother.

According to facts agreed between the prosecution and the defence, on the day of the incident, Daljeet quarrelled with her lover through text messages between 5:21pm and 7:35pm.

She purchased two bottles of paint thinner and a pack of matches before returning to the Sembawang flat.

Her lover returned home at 7:37pm.

They quarrelled and ended up in a physical altercation.

Prosecution says woman did not deny she lit the fire

According to the charge sheet, Daljeet poured thinner on the flat's kitchen floor at around 7:48pm.

The charge alleged that Daljeet used matchsticks to set fire to the thinner, resulting in her lover catching fire and suffering 15 per cent body burns.

At the trial, which began on Oct. 16, 2023, the prosecution stated in their opening statement that Daljeet did not deny she had set fire to the thinner.

The prosecution also alleged that she had done so despite knowing it would cause a fire, as she wanted to prevent her lover from leaving.

During investigations, Daljeet initially admitted to setting the fire but denied it later.

The prosecution pointed out that no evidence was found to prove that her lover set the fire instead.

Woman says her actions were in "self-defence"

The defence argued that Daljeet acted in "self-defence" as she wanted to get away from her lover.

She claimed she was frightened by him.

In addition, Shin Min reported that Daljeet's mother testified for her daughter during the trial, describing what Daljeet told her about how her lover had hit her on multiple occasions.

Daljeet's mother said she received a message from her daughter before the incident which said, "Mum, I love you, I love you forever, I'm leaving."

Afterwards, Daljeet called her again, saying that the house had caught fire and she had sustained burns along with her lover before hanging up.

Prosecution highlights inconsistencies in mother's testimony

The prosecution highlighted inconsistencies between the mother's testimony and her statement during investigations.

In her statement, Daljeet's mother stated that prior to the incident, Daljeet had told her she intended to burn down the house and she had bought flammable liquids.

However, while testifying in court, the mother said she was only told that Daljeet wanted to leave the house.

The prosecution also noted that the mother testified about being told that Daljeet's lover had started the fire.

When asked why she did not raise this with the police, she said she panicked as she knew her daughter had bought flammable liquids.

Daljeet's mother clarified that she didn't have a complete picture of the incident.

The trial continues.

Top photo by Maddi Bazzocco via Unsplash