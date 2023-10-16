Back

Woman, 69, under police investigation for asking for money along Orchard Road near Lucky Plaza

The woman was seen dragging her luggage along and asking mostly from domestic workers.

Matthias Ang | October 16, 2023, 04:56 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 69-year-old woman seen asking for money on the streets of Orchard Road while lugging her luggage along is under police investigation.

Woman claims she needs money for ride-hailing & meals

According to Shin Min Daily Newsa reader had been observing the woman since July 2023.

He claimed that the woman would appear every Sunday, either from 10am to 11am, or from 3pm to 4pm, at Orchard Road near Lucky Plaza.

He said she would always be dragging around her luggage and asking for money to pay for meals and transport.

He added that he eventually called the police on Oct. 8, 2023, worried that she might face difficulties and that her behaviour could also be a public nuisance.

Shin Min said they went down to her usual spot several times for a month and finally found her on Oct. 15, 2023.

Woman asks money from people who appear to be domestic workers

The Shin Min reporter observed that the woman did not approach locals for money but instead asked people who looked like domestic workers.

The reporters observed that within 10 minutes, at least two people gave money to the woman, although the amount did not appear large and were coins and S$2 notes.

Police involved

The police also arrived a while later.

The reporter saw the police observing the woman's behaviour from afar before they approached to question her.

A police spokesperson confirmed with Shin Min that the woman is currently assisting with investigations for suspicions of contravening the House to House and Street Collections Act.

Under the House to House and Street Collections Act, anyone who collects money from the public on the streets without a license is liable to a fine of up to S$5,000, a jail term of up to two years, or both.

Shin Min saw at least 5 other people asking for money

According to Shin Min, they saw at least five other people asking for money along Orchard Road.

The reporter observed that they were only found near Lucky Plaza but were nowhere to be seen at other nearby malls, such as Paragon and Ngee Ann City.

The reporter tried to speak to the five people but they refused to communicate.

Several domestic workers told the Shin Min reporter that they often encounter such "aunties and uncles" who ask for money.

They said the reasons were similar — money for meals or transport.

An anonymous domestic worker told the reporter that she knows there's a chance they might be cheats. However, she was worried if they genuinely needed the money.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News

Car crashes into wall of Sea Esta condo at Pasir Ris, 2 people injured

The two injured persons refused to be conveyed to the hospital.

October 16, 2023, 04:49 PM

SCDF officer, 38, charged with causing grievous hurt for allegedly leaving NSF Edward Go alone to fight fire

SCDF is investigating a second officer in relation to the incident.

October 16, 2023, 02:23 PM

S'pore domestic worker finds cash missing while buying bread, kind woman gives her bread & money

The helper was so touched that she cried.

October 16, 2023, 01:50 PM

PM Lee congratulates New Zealand's Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon, who defeated Jacinda Ardern's successor

Prime Minister-Elect Christopher Luxon has only been a parliamentarian for three years.

October 16, 2023, 01:36 PM

The Guzman y Gomez Cali Burrito is the most amazing fast-food option in S’pore. Fight me.

Warning: article is full of heartfelt hyperbole

October 16, 2023, 01:06 PM

Anwar thanks student, 9, for letter about school toilet in bad condition, vows to expedite repairs

Anwar said that the country's project to repair toilets in over 8,300 schools will be completed by this year.

October 16, 2023, 12:11 PM

Man, 23, to plead guilty for causing death of ACS(I) student, 15, who fell from rope course at SAFRA Yishun

His case is scheduled for Nov. 22, 2023.

October 16, 2023, 11:54 AM

S'pore Porsche crashes into lamp post in Johor, husband-wife duo injured

It was identified as a rare Porsche.

October 16, 2023, 11:40 AM

Naked woman who hung outside Yishun flat & fell to death wasn't migrant domestic worker: MOM

The ministry urged the public not to speculate.

October 15, 2023, 07:00 PM

Choa Chu Kang to get its first hawker centre, more recreational spaces & cycling paths

Rejoice, Choa Chu Kang residents.

October 15, 2023, 06:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.