Woman, 69, under police investigation for asking for money along Orchard Road near Lucky Plaza

A 69-year-old woman seen asking for money on the streets of Orchard Road while lugging her luggage along is under police investigation.

Woman claims she needs money for ride-hailing & meals

According to Shin Min Daily News, a reader had been observing the woman since July 2023.

He claimed that the woman would appear every Sunday, either from 10am to 11am, or from 3pm to 4pm, at Orchard Road near Lucky Plaza.

He said she would always be dragging around her luggage and asking for money to pay for meals and transport.

He added that he eventually called the police on Oct. 8, 2023, worried that she might face difficulties and that her behaviour could also be a public nuisance.

Shin Min said they went down to her usual spot several times for a month and finally found her on Oct. 15, 2023.

Woman asks money from people who appear to be domestic workers

The Shin Min reporter observed that the woman did not approach locals for money but instead asked people who looked like domestic workers.

The reporters observed that within 10 minutes, at least two people gave money to the woman, although the amount did not appear large and were coins and S$2 notes.

Police involved

The police also arrived a while later.

The reporter saw the police observing the woman's behaviour from afar before they approached to question her.

A police spokesperson confirmed with Shin Min that the woman is currently assisting with investigations for suspicions of contravening the House to House and Street Collections Act.

Under the House to House and Street Collections Act, anyone who collects money from the public on the streets without a license is liable to a fine of up to S$5,000, a jail term of up to two years, or both.

Shin Min saw at least 5 other people asking for money

According to Shin Min, they saw at least five other people asking for money along Orchard Road.

The reporter observed that they were only found near Lucky Plaza but were nowhere to be seen at other nearby malls, such as Paragon and Ngee Ann City.

The reporter tried to speak to the five people but they refused to communicate.

Several domestic workers told the Shin Min reporter that they often encounter such "aunties and uncles" who ask for money.

They said the reasons were similar — money for meals or transport.

An anonymous domestic worker told the reporter that she knows there's a chance they might be cheats. However, she was worried if they genuinely needed the money.

