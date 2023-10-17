Back

China supports 'just cause' of Palestinians, says Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in Iran call

Wang Yi also said that the root cause of the war is due to the Palestinians' right to statehood being "set aside for a long time".

Brenda Khoo | October 17, 2023, 03:16 PM

"China will continue to stand on the side of peace and justice, supporting the just cause of the Palestinian people in defending their national rights," said China's foreign minister Wang Yi.

Wang was speaking to Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian over a phone call on Oct. 15, according to an official statement from China's foreign affairs ministry.

The two foreign ministers discussed the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

According to the latest report by Wall Street Journal, the conflict has caused more than 4,000 deaths.

Setting aside Palestinians' right to statehood is 'root cause' of conflict: Wang

Wang reiterated China's stance in the call, stating that the "fundamental reason" for the conflict is due to the neglect of Palestinian's "right to statehood", "survival rights" and "right of return".

He called for the "historical injustices" faced by the Palestinians to end "as soon as possible".

Wang's statements echo China's foreign affairs ministry spokesperson Mao Ning's responses to media queries on Oct. 8, where she said that a "two-state solution" should be implemented in Israel and Palestine to restore peace.

Iran to resolve Israel-Hamas war through 'political means': Iranian FM

According to the statement, Hossein said during the call that the situation in the Middle East is "dangerous", with the war continuing to escalate.

He added that urgent actions are needed to stop the attacks on civilians in Gaza and alleviate the humanitarian crisis there.

Hossein also expressed Iran's hope to resolve the issue through "political means" and wish to "enhance communications" with China on this issue.

However, Al Jazeera reported that Hossein previously said that a ground offensive by Israel into Gaza would lead to an "opening up" of other fronts, which Al Jazeera took to mean "regional escalation."

China supports greater unity among Islamic countries: Wang

In response, Wang expressed that the top priority is to de-escalate the situation to prevent a severe humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and avoid further harm to innocent civilians.

He cautioned that an escalating conflict will destroy peace in the Middle East.

Wang stated that "exercising the right to self-defence" should be in accordance with international law and humanitarian principles, which include ensuring the safety of civilians and "captured persons".

"Responding to violence with violence will only lead to greater harm and a more serious crisis," he said.

China supports Islamic countries to be united on the issue of Palestine, he added. However, a China academic quoted by SCMP pointed out that Iran openly supports Hamas with training, funding and weapons, and asked what exactly Wang meant by "unity", as it was unlikely other countries would be aligned with Iran on that.

Wang also called for the international community to protest actions by any party that harms civilians.

The United Nations, especially the Security Council, should effectively shoulder its responsibilities and fulfil their rightful duty on this issue, said Wang.

Hossein last visited China and met Wang at the beginning of 2022.

Top image from Iran Foreign Ministry/X.

