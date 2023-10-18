Mercedes overturns after rear-ending Toyota along Nicoll Highway, 2 sustain minor injuries

A red Mercedes vehicle overturned after it hit a white Toyota vehicle in the rear along Nicoll Highway on Oct. 17 evening.

What happened

According to footage from the dashcam of another vehicle, which was shared in Telegram Group SGRoad Blocks/Traffic News, the Mercedes could be seen accelerating towards the Toyota before colliding with it.

As a result of the impact, the Toyota swerved to the left side of the road and collided with the guard rail before coming to a stop.

On the other hand, the Mercedes flipped onto its roof. White smoke could be seen coming from the undercarriage of the vehicle.

In another clip included in the video posted by SG Road Vigilante, a man in a white shirt was filmed stepping out of the Toyota after the collision, and more people were seen surrounding the overturned Mercedes.

Statement from SCDF

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they were alerted to a traffic accident along Nicoll Highway on Oct. 17 at around 9:25pm.

SCDF assessed two people for minor injuries, but both declined to be sent to the hospital.

Top images via SGRoad Blocks/Traffic News Telegram group