'We might take the MRT or bus instead': Father of S$2.8b money-laundering suspect when police seized more cars

The police returned to a Bishopgate bungalow on Oct. 20, 2023, to seize property related to the S$2.8 billion money-laundering case.

It was where suspect Vang Shuiming, 42, lived.

According to Shin Min Daily News, their reporters who went down to observe the operation saw an elderly man who seemed "lonely" standing nearby watching the action.

"Life has to go on," he told the reporters after admitting he was the father of Vang.

At least 10 boxes of items retrieved by police

According to the source that tipped off the Chinese daily, a towing truck was seen parked on the side of the road near Vang's bungalow, carrying a Rolls-Royce and a Bentley.

Subsequently, a number of plainclothes police officers entered the private property to conduct investigations.

When Shin Min reporters arrived at the scene, they saw a truck parked at the entrance of the bungalow.

Workers were seen bringing out a wooden shelf containing at least 10 boxes from the property, and all the boxes were sealed tightly in plastic wrap.

Among those items was a Yamazaki 55, a high-end Japanese whiskey recently auctioned for €675,000 (S$982,935), and at least one box containing a dozen Moutai, a prestigious Chinese liquor.

There were another two boxes that were labelled "decanter."

The other boxes were also believed to be alcohol-related, as they were labelled "fragile."

Family will take public transport if they can no longer have cars: Vang's father

Vang's 70-year-old father wore a white shirt, black pants, and slippers.

He was initially reluctant to talk to the Shin Min reporters.

He only confirmed that an investigation was underway after the reporters told him that a member of the public had seen investigation officers on the premises and two vehicles being towed away.

The elderly man also revealed that his family was subject to intense public scrutiny after the money-laundering case was exposed.

"But, what can we do?" he lamented.

Vang's father added that the family might take the MRT or bus instead if they could no longer have cars.

Vang's son was seen wearing Louis Vuitton shoes

At around 4:45pm, Shin Min reporters saw Vang's wife and children arrive at the bungalow in a seven-seat black SUV driven by their driver.

Specifically, Vang's son was wearing a pair of Louis Vuitton sneakers, said to be worth more than S$2,000, while his daughter was wearing a shirt from Nike.

Vang's wife, who was wearing a white dress, returned home in high heels.

After the investigation officers left, she walked out of the property alone towards the road.

However, when Shin Min reporters approached her, attempting to ask some questions, she declined to comment and left after glancing at them.

Vang's applications for bail rejected

Previously, Vang had applied for bail twice on Sep. 30 and Oct. 12, both of which were rejected by the court.

Specifically, in his latest bid, Vang's lawyer said that Vang could be made to wear an electronic tag and was willing to be placed under 24-hour closed-circuit television camera surveillance in exchange for bail, according to The Straits Times.

His family members were also willing to surrender all their passports and have their names put on the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's watch list, added the lawyer.

The court rejected the application, explaining that the conditions had failed to address the "significant flight risk" that Vang posed satisfactorily, as he has significant assets overseas and possesses multiple passports, reported ST.

Vang, his wife, and his children have passports from Turkey, China, and Vanuatu.

Earlier investigations also found that his cryptocurrency assets had been moved after his arrest.

Vang's case is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Oct. 27, 2023.

