Truck loses control at Prinsep Street junction, smashes lamp post & narrowly misses pedestrian

A truck lost control at a traffic junction along Prinsep Street on Oct. 11, 2023 — smashing a lampost and narrowly missing a pedestrian.
Footages of the accident circulated on social media.
@roadssg Accident that happened yesterday morning, 11 Oct, at 07:40 a.m., involving a 36-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital after the truck he was driving skidded and overturned on its side at Bras Basah on Wednesday morning. #sgroads #roadssg #singapore #sg #car #cars #roads #road #sgtiktok #tiktoksg ♬ original sound - Roads SG
According to a video uploaded by @roadssg on TikTok, the truck can be seen swerving into a lamppost before flipping to its right while skidding across the road towards Rendezvous Hotel.
The video showed the truck narrowly missing a pedestrian crossing the road. The man can be seen running away right as the truck skidded past him.
Another pedestrian also managed to dodge the falling pole when they stepped back to avoid the skidding truck.
Debris can be seen flying out as the pole crashed onto the ground.
Aftermath
Another video by @tian360230890 showed the pole was completely uprooted from the ground.
Three Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles were present.
@tian360230890插肩而过，太吓人了♬ 原声 - 四川人在新加坡🇸🇬
SCDF personnel could be seen attending to the flipped truck.
SCDF told Mothership they were alerted to the road traffic accident on Oct. 11 at 7:40am, and they conveyed one person to the Singapore General Hospital.
According to The Straits Times, the person who was conveyed to the hospital was the truck's 36-year-old male driver.
Top photos via @roadssg and @tian360230890 on Tiktok
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.