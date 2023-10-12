Back

Truck loses control at Prinsep Street junction, smashes lamp post & narrowly misses pedestrian

The driver was conveyed to the hospital.

Khine Zin Htet | October 12, 2023, 02:04 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A truck lost control at a traffic junction along Prinsep Street on Oct. 11, 2023 — smashing a lampost and narrowly missing a pedestrian.

Footages of the accident circulated on social media.

@roadssg Accident that happened yesterday morning, 11 Oct, at 07:40 a.m., involving a 36-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital after the truck he was driving skidded and overturned on its side at Bras Basah on Wednesday morning. #sgroads #roadssg #singapore #sg #car #cars #roads #road #sgtiktok #tiktoksg ♬ original sound - Roads SG

According to a video uploaded by @roadssg on TikTok, the truck can be seen swerving into a lamppost before flipping to its right while skidding across the road towards Rendezvous Hotel.

The video showed the truck narrowly missing a pedestrian crossing the road. The man can be seen running away right as the truck skidded past him.

Another pedestrian also managed to dodge the falling pole when they stepped back to avoid the skidding truck.

Debris can be seen flying out as the pole crashed onto the ground.

Gif via @roadssg/Tiktok

Aftermath

Another video by @tian360230890 showed the pole was completely uprooted from the ground.

Three Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles were present.

@tian360230890插肩而过，太吓人了♬ 原声 - 四川人在新加坡🇸🇬

SCDF personnel could be seen attending to the flipped truck.

Gif via @tian360230890/TikTok

SCDF told Mothership they were alerted to the road traffic accident on Oct. 11 at 7:40am, and they conveyed one person to the Singapore General Hospital.

According to The Straits Times, the person who was conveyed to the hospital was the truck's 36-year-old male driver.

Top photos via @roadssg and @tian360230890 on Tiktok

3 new therapeutic gardens open in Yishun, Sembawang & Tampines

This brings the number of therapeutic gardens in Singapore to 13.

October 12, 2023, 04:20 PM

S'pore police blitz: 24 morcyclists caught, including man without licence & man riding someone else’s bike

Motorcyclists were involved in 51.8 per cent of all traffic accidents in the first half of 2023.

October 12, 2023, 04:17 PM

S’porean musician Alfred Sun, 31, fled from piano exam but later conquered his stage fright to debut solo

10 years in the making.

October 12, 2023, 02:44 PM

Parents apologise after kids allegedly threw bicycle down Ang Mo Kio HDB, police investigating

A neigbour said the parents also offered compensation.

October 12, 2023, 02:37 PM

Chinese singer Joker Xue adds 2nd S'pore show on Jan. 7, 2024 after selling out 1st gig

In case you didn't get your tickets this morning.

October 12, 2023, 02:03 PM

Israel to form National Unity govt with opposition members, PM Netanyahu says 'every Hamas member is a dead man'

Benjamin Netanyahu joins with former coalition partner and defence minister Benny Gantz to form a unity government.

October 12, 2023, 01:52 PM

Lawrence Wong: S'pore has no option of turning inwards in a world of 'great power competition'

Singapore's small domestic market means there are limited opportunities for start-ups here to grow.

October 12, 2023, 01:46 PM

S’poreans share their favourite public toilets to take calls of nature at

Going to the toilet is serious business.

October 12, 2023, 12:03 PM

S'pore Grab driver suspended for allegedly making racist remarks to passenger

The passenger said the driver was "being racial".

October 12, 2023, 12:02 PM

52 schools in S'pore to get new principals in 2024

MOE has provided the full list of new principals.

October 12, 2023, 11:28 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.