New Toast Box outlet at Tiong Bahru sells porridge, fish soup, mua chee, nonya kueh & roasted coffee beans

Go hungry.

Fiona Tan | October 11, 2023, 04:35 PM

A new Toast Box has opened in Tiong Bahru.

But this Toast Box is not like the other outlets across the island, and in more ways than one.

Different menu

Toast Box Coffee House 土司工坊 咖啡店 officially opened on Oct. 11, 2023.

According to the company's media release, the Toast Box Coffee House is located at 58 Seng Poh Road, where Old Tiong Bahru Bak Kut Teh was located before it shut down.

A "distinctive concept store", the Toast Box Coffee House has a different menu from other Toast Box outlets.

Customers can look forward to small bites, such as toast with black sesame or lemon cream (S$2.60 each), french toast (S$4 each), sandwich with egg or luncheon meat (S$4 each), and grilled chicken wings (two for S$4).

L-R: Roasted black sesame toast, lemon cream toast. Image by Toast Box Coffee House.

L-R: French toast, egg sandwich. Image by Toast Box Coffee House.

Toast Box Coffee House also has heartier meals, such as kampung fried rice (S$6.20), Hainanese pork chop over rice (S$9.80), and claypot Hokkien prawn mee (S$7.80).

L-R: Old school Hainanese pork chop, claypot Hokkien prawn mee, claypot curry chicken with rice. Image by Toast Box Coffee House.

Possibly the only Toast Box with fish soup

More interestingly, Toast Box Coffee House also serves fish soup.

This is all thanks to First Street Teochew Fish Soup, which has set up shop — its third outlet — within Toast Box Coffee House.

Customers can choose either batang, garoupa or pomfret as the fish for their fish soup, and this will cost them S$8.90, S$12.90 or S$16.90 respectively.

L-R: Chinese pomfret fish soup, garoupa fish soup. Image by Toast Box Coffee House.

It also has other dishes such as minced pork porridge (S$7.90) and mains such as garoupa (S$21.90) or Chinese pomfret (S$28.90), both of which are prepared Teochew style.

L-R: Chinese pomfret Teochew-style, minced pork porridge. Image by Toast Box Coffee House.

Traditional drinks, modern twist, paired with sweets

At Toast Box Coffee House, customers can look forward to a jazzed-up version of their usual iced kopi and teh, which are served with sago (S$3.20) or grass jelly (S$3.50).

Customers can also look forward to sweet treats such as roasted peanut, roasted black sesame, chocolate, coconut, or almond tea cakes (S$2.80 per slice), and traditional Nonya kueh.

Cakes L-R: Roasted peanut and roasted black sesame. Old fashioned coconut, chocolate, almond, old school birthday. Image by Toast Box Coffee House.

The Nonya kueh are all sold in sets, each consisting of three pieces, and includes crowd favourites like kueh dadar (S$4.20), kueh lapis (S$5), and kueh salat (S$5), as well as less common ones like kueh sago bandung (S$2.80) and bika ambon (S$5).

There are also peanut or black sesame mua chee (S$2.80 per serving), and other desserts like caramel pudding (S$2.50) and pulut hitam (S$2.50) available.

L-R: Iced grass jelly teh, iced grass jelly kopi, assorted Nonya kueh. Image by Toast Box Coffee House.

First outlet with retail corner

But what sets the Toast Box Coffee House apart from the rest is its first-of-its-kind coffee bean retail corner.

Available for sale are six types of coffee beans, all roasted in-house, which includes its signature nanyang blend (S$15 for a 250g tin) as well as single-origin options, all of which can be ground upon order.

There are also gift sets and other merchandise for those who are looking to bring home a piece of Toast Box.

From Oct. 11 to 15, 2023, customers who spend at least S$25 in a single receipt at Toast Box Coffee House can redeem a complimentary tote bag, where the limit is 50 redemptions a day.

Image from JaSon Chua/Facebook.

About Toast Box Coffee House

Address: 58 Seng Poh Road

Operating hours: 7:30am to 9:30pm, daily

Top image from JaSon Chua/Facebook and by Toast Box Coffee House

