Texas Chicken selling Charcoal Chicken set meal for Halloween at S$15.90

With spooky season just around the corner, Texas Chicken Singapore is releasing a special Halloween flavour.

The fast food chain is introducing Halloween Charcoal Chicken.

The fried chicken gets its pitch-black crust through a charcoal infusion and has a blend of "secret herbs and spices".

Underneath, Texas Chicken says the meat is "incredibly juicy and tender."

This limited edition Charcoal Chicken will launch in stores on Oct. 19, 2023.

A Charcoal Chicken set meal will cost S$15.90.

Texas Chicken outlets in Singapore, except NEX, open 24/7

If you are looking for a spooky meal on Halloween at midnight, all Texas Chicken outlets across Singapore, except for the one at NEX, now operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The NEX outlet operates from 8am to 11:30pm.

Top photos via Texas Chicken Singapore/Facebook