Tekka Market & Food Centre reopens after 3 months of renovations

Back and better.

Daniel Seow | October 01, 2023, 01:05 PM

The ever-crowded, much-loved Tekka Market and Food Centre has reopened after a three-month hiatus.

It was closed from Jul. 3 for repair and redecoration works.

After the completion of works at the food and market stalls on the first level, Tekka Centre has resumed operations on Oct. 1, 2023 (Sunday).

Diners were spotted patronising the premises on the first day of reopening.

Image from Gengcarimakansg on Facebook.

So what's new?

Image from Gengcarimakansg on Facebook.

According to The Straits Times, improvements have been made to the centre's drainage system and ventilation.

Pipes have been replaced to resolve the drainage issue faced by stallholders over the past two or three years.

Larger fans have also been installed to provide better ventilation.

The newly upgraded market now also has bird netting and anti-bird spikes, to deter birds from flying in to look for food.

Other changes made at the centre include new flooring, a fresh coat of paint, new tables and chairs, upgraded toilets and a new smoking point.

Image from Gengcarimakansg on Facebook.

A poster that was displayed at the reopening ceremony also depicted what patrons could look forward to in the refreshed Tekka Centre.

Notably, the centre's blue facade has been repainted in purple.

Other changes to come in the next few months: Alvin Tan

MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC Alvin Tan, Minister of State for Trade and Industry, and Culture, Community and Youth, was at the reopening ceremony on Sep. 30, and shared pictures of the moment in a Facebook post.

"It was a day of celebrations and friendships! We’ve work so hard together to refresh our beloved Tekka Centre," Tan wrote in his post.

Tan also teased that there would be future additions to the hawker centre and market in the next few months.

"But we’re not quite done yet. We have a few surprises in store which we will complete in a few months to add to Tekka Centre. Watch this space!" he wrote.

Background

Built in 1915, Tekka Centre is Singapore's largest indoor wet market, and sells a variety of fresh produce, spices and ingredients.

It comprises a total of 284 market stalls, and 119 food stalls.

At present, the occupancy rate is at 96 per cent, stated a Tanjong Pagar Town Council spokesperson in the ST report.

Tekka Centre was previously closed in 2008, for a year of renovations.

It is also a tourist hotspot, and has attracted a number of famous visitors in the past.

Top image from gengcarimakansg / Alvin Tan on Facebook.

