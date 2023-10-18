Teen, 16, raped girl, 14, in Admiralty Park toilet while her then-boyfriend, 22, held her down

Warning: This story contains descriptions of rape. Reader discretion is advised.

In 2020, a girl, then 14, was raped by a 16-year-old male in a handicapped toilet in Admiralty Park while her ex-boyfriend, 22, held her down.

The 16-year-old accused, now 19, pleaded guilty in the High Court to a charge of rape on Oct. 17, 2023, the Straits Times (ST) reported.

The ex-boyfriend, now 25, also faces multiple charges, including one for abetting the rape.

The two cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victim's identity.

What happened

Proceedings in court revealed that the girl agreed to go drinking with her then-boyfriend on June 27, 2020, after he threatened to find other girls if she refused.

The pair went to Admiralty Park with a bottle of whisky and set up a livestream of their drinking session on Instagram.

The accused, who was out on bail for theft offences, came across the livestream and messaged the girl, asking if he could join their session.

The couple drank half of the bottle when the accused arrived at the playground.

When the victim finished the last whisky, she threw up and lay on the ground. Her boyfriend asked her to go to the toilet nearby to wash up, but she could not walk more than a few steps without falling.

The accused then tried to use his electric scooter to bring the girl to the toilet, but she fell off. The two carried her to the handicapped toilet and dropped her on the floor.

The girl heard the door lock and the two talking as her boyfriend removed her jacket and T-shirt.

The accused then covered her face with her jacket while the boyfriend carried out a sex act on her, which she did not object to.

The accused then raped the girl while the boyfriend held her down as she struggled.

When it was over, the girl asked the boyfriend why he did not save her.

The boyfriend blamed her for having sex with the accused. The pair ended up fighting.

The couple eventually broke up in September 2020.

On Feb. 17, 2021, the girl told the teacher about the assault, and the school authorities informed the girl's mother the next day.

The girl's mother made a police report on Feb. 23, 2021.

At that time, the accused was serving his sentence of a year's reformative training after pleading guilty to eight charges of theft in October 2020.

Prosecutors seeking sentence of between eight and 10 years' in jail

According to ST, the prosecutors sought a sentence between eight and 10 years imprisonment and six to eight strokes of the cane.

The high court judge called for a report to determine if the accused was suitable for reformative training and adjourned sentencing to a later date.

