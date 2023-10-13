Taiwanese man, 30, stalks ex-girlfriend all the way to S'pore, uses taser on her

A Taiwanese man flew all the way to Singapore so he could confront his ex-girlfriend, who relocated from Taiwan for work.

He stalked her multiple times outside her workplace and residence and even once brought a taser along with him.

Make several trips to Singapore and turn up unannounced

According to the Straits Times (ST), the man, 30, is unemployed.

He met the woman, who was also Taiwanese, in Taiwan and began a relationship in July 2021, said ST.

In February 2023, the woman found a job in Singapore and relocated here while the man regularly visited her.

However, the couple broke up in June 2023.

After the breakup, the man tried to contact the woman numerous times.

He would also travel from Taiwan to Singapore to meet and speak to her.

The man would turn up unannounced near her workplace and home.

Applied for personal protection order in Taiwan

On Jul. 5, the woman received a message from the man who said he was waiting for her near her home.

She was sceptical that the man was in Singapore, but he accurately described the victim's attire that day.

He showed up outside the training centre of her place of employment.

A week later, the man waited for the woman at the ground-floor lobby of her residence and confronted her when she turned up at 11pm.

On Jul. 31, he waited in the lobby again for the woman to return home.

When the man saw the woman enter the lobby with friends, he approached her and asked if they could talk.

She felt "harassed and threatened", asked her friends to call the police, and returned to her residence as she feared for her safety.

Shortly after, the man created a group chat with himself, the woman and her friends and sent them "threatening messages".

He also messaged the woman privately to demand that she apologise to him for asking her friends to call the police.

Tasered her

A few days later, the man ambushed the woman when she arrived at her residence's lift lobby.

He put an arm around her neck to prevent her from entering the lift.

When the woman fell when she tried to free herself, the man then used a taser to stun the woman.

The woman called her roommates to help, and the man tried to snatch her phone away.

When the woman's roommates came to her help, the man tried to escape.

Her roommates managed to detain him and call the police.

Jailed

About two hours later, the woman went to Changi General Hospital, where she discovered she had abrasions on her limbs and redness on her neck.

The unemployed man pleaded guilty to one count each of stalking the woman and assaulting and using criminal force on her.

He was sentenced to two months and six weeks in jail on Oct. 11, 2023.

The man cannot be identified due to a gag order protecting the woman.

