73-year-old bakery Tai Thong Cake Shop ceases operations in Chinatown until further notice

The bakery specialises in traditional Cantonese pastries.

Winnie Li | October 17, 2023, 04:36 PM

Tai Thong Cake Shop has ceased operations in its Chinatown outlet "until further notice", announced the bakery in a Facebook post on Oct. 11, 2023.

Founded in 1950, the bakery specialises in traditional Cantonese pastries and is well-known for its mooncakes.

The bakery added that it would take this opportunity to go on "an extended break to recharge".

Exciting news soon

However, it appears that this is not the end of the cake shop.

In its post, it hinted at "exciting news in time to come", which will be announced via its website and Facebook page.

"We look forward to seeing you again soon with renewed vigour," it added.

The bakery did not specify what the news might be.

Family business with 73-year history

According to Tai Thong Cake Shop's website, the bakery was founded by Kwok Khim Wai, a pastry chef from a well-known restaurant in Hong Kong.

Image via Tai Thong Cake Shop/Facebook

After settling in Singapore in the late 1930s, Kwok opened the bakery in post-war Chinatown.

He named his store "Tai Thong", or "大同" — which loosely translates to "everyone agrees" — because the sense of community was "very strong" amongst the residents in the neighbourhood.

He also envisioned his store to be a place where "everybody could come together to enjoy a treat".

It has since been passed down to second-generation members of Kwok's family, and is now solely owned by Kwok Sow Lan, his oldest daughter and the store's head baker.

Image via Tai Thong Cake Shop/Facebook

Top images via Google Maps & Tai Thong Cake Shop/Facebook

