Superdry store in Suntec City to close, running sale with up to 60% off

The last day of operation will be on Oct. 22.

Hannah Martens | October 04, 2023, 05:18 PM

Fashion store Superdry will close its Suntec City outlet permanently.

The U.K. fashion brand announced a "Thank You" sale for its Suntec City store on Facebook on Oct. 2, 2023.

Its last day of operation will be on Oct. 22.

Superdry will still have outlets in Vivo City, Funan and Ngee Ann City, as well as its online store.

"Thank you for your support for Superdry at Suntec City," the clothing brand wrote in its post.

Customers can enjoy up to 60 per cent off storewide during the "Thank You" sale.

They can also receive an additional 10 per cent off with a minimum purchase of three items or 20 per cent off with a minimum purchase of five items.

