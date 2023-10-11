S'porean, 23, selling uniquely S'porean T-shirts designed by late father

After his father died, 23-year-old student Nachiappan Iashmanan (known as Nachi) found himself the new owner of his dad's T-shirt business.

But as he prepares to study abroad, he is now letting go of the surplus stock at a steep discount.

Business was his dad's passion

Speaking to Mothership, Nachi shared that the business — Flora and Fauna of Singapore — was the passion and brainchild of his late father, Subbiah Lakshmanan.

As an avid traveller who himself studied abroad in the U.S., Subbiah was inspired by the unique tourist T-shirts he saw overseas, that he felt showed their culture.

"And he thought Singapore didn't have that. It's just the I Love SG shirts and all that, which is sometimes a bit cheesy...and very plain," Nachi explained.

He first got the idea to make his own tourist T-shirts for Singapore about 25 years ago.

But as an accountant and historian, life got in the way, and he only managed to bring his pet project to life in 2019.

Unfortunately, that was just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Loved Singapore

The pandemic didn't stop the budding entrepreneur from pursuing his idea.

As someone who was "always trying to be very funny", he would come up with visual puns for his T-shirt designs, which he worked with local artist Lee Xin Li to bring into fruition.

One design, for instance, likens the twin structures of the Cloud Forest and Flower Dome to one of our native animals: the pangolin.

Another features stylised construction cranes, drawn to resemble their avian homonym. "Cranes: The National Bird," the shirt says, a quip at Singapore's never-ending state of construction.

Even when Nachi visited the shops where the T-shirts were stocked after his father's passing, the staff would always mention, "Oh, he's a very funny person".

As a third-generation Singaporean, Subbiah was also passionate about Singapore and its history. He would frequently give speeches and contribute to the museums, Nachi shared.

Most recently, he contributed to a book titled "12 Family Histories – A Tapestry Of Singapore’s Multicultural Legacy". He passed away while writing his family story, but his unfinished draft was published — "in hopes that future generations will continue the story", The Straits Times reported.

Outside of his work with museums, he was also an unofficial "tour guide" for visiting relatives from outside the country.

"He's always excited to share about Singapore," Nachi said.

"So if you come here and he was the person bringing you around, you would know the history of every street, what it used to be called, now what it's called."

"And definitely his favourite [tourist attraction] was the museum. He'd bring everyone to the museum."

Hiatus

Subbiah was sick for over a year before he passed away on Feb. 10, 2023, from a heart attack.

He still continued to run his business — but because of the pandemic, sales were not great, Nachi shared.

"As soon as he [started the business], Covid-19 came. The stocks landed and all the shops closed down...for two years. And he wasn't very good at online [sales]. And he got very sick in the second year."

As a result, by the time he passed, he had not managed to finish selling all his stock, with about 17,000 shirts remaining.

"It was quite tough for us, because he used to take care of everything. So none of us were informed or involved in a lot of things, like his business. He used to take care of everything. He even gives us tuition, we don't go for tuition."

Still, in hopes of continuing his dad's business, Nachi decided to step up to the plate.

Over the past few months, he's managed to sell around 7,000 of the leftover T-shirts, from stockists around Singapore and online on Lazada.

But while he shares his dad's vision and interest, Nachi said he will be going to Melbourne to study in a few months, and will hence be unable to continue running the business for a while.

As such, he's launched an online clearance sale to get rid of the existing stock, selling the shirt for S$7 apiece.

However, he has kept a box of one design each, as a memento for himself, and set few T-shirts aside for family members.

As for the business, he hopes to continue running it in future. "It's probably more like a hiatus," he clarified.

He also has a couple more T-shirt designs in the drafts that his dad conceptualised but did not get around to printing, which he may consider launching in future.

"I probably have to change the model a bit. But at the moment I'm just trying to clear [the stocks] before I go. Then when I come back...maybe I can continue."

Top image courtesy of Nachi