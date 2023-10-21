Back

Woman allegedly begs for money at Joo Chiat & uses it to buy lottery

She has also been spotted in Geylang, Bedok and Arab Street.

Khine Zin Htet | October 21, 2023, 10:36 AM

A man gave S$5 to an elderly woman at Joo Chiat after she allegedly told him that she was hungry.

Later, when he entered a nearby 7-Eleven at Joo Chiat Complex to buy cigarettes, he was surprised to see the same woman.

This time, she was queuing up to buy lottery tickets, he claimed.

Feeling duped, the man took to the Facebook group Complaint Singapore to express his anger on Thursday (Oct. 19).

"She really not embarrassed or scared she cheat other people's money to gamble," he wrote.

Not her first rodeo

It seemed that the man's encounter with the woman was allegedly not her first rodeo.

Several commenters recounted their experience with the woman, claiming that they had seen her in other neighbourhoods like Geylang and Bedok.

One commenter said that he had once encountered her at Geylang, and given her S$10, only to be approached by her again at Bedok on the evening of the same day.

Screenshot via Complaint Singapore

Another commenter claimed that she is a "well-known figure in Arab Street" who has been doing the "trick" for more than 15 years.

Screenshot from Complaint Singapore

Some commenters criticised the man

On the contrary, certain commenters believed that the man should not be overly concerned about where the woman spends the money.

They said that he had given the money "out of kindness" and that the woman was free to use it as she wished.

Screenshot from Complaint Singapore

They also advised the man not to publicly shame her since he had included photos of the woman in his post.

Top photos from Complaint Singapore/Facebook

