Soup is the perfect lunch item for young working S’poreans. Don’t @ me.

If there’s a perfect dish to have for lunch, it’s soup.

Hear me out.

Rice is great, but as I age, I’ve realised that I can no longer metabolise carbs fast enough for it to make a good lunchtime meal. One plate of caifan and I’m hit with a food coma for the rest of the afternoon.

And fast food, despite its faithful oil-and-salt-laden deliciousness, has the unfortunate side effect of being terrible for the arteries.

Among the typical office worker’s lunch options, that leaves soup.

Which is fine, because it’s undoubtedly the best lunch option. I’d go as far as to say it’s as close to perfect as lunches get.

To prove my point, I committed to eating soup for lunch for a whole workweek.

I know. What a sacrifice.

Day 1

The great thing about soup is its sheer versatility.

You can opt for a clear broth if you’re feeling light. Or if you’re not, you could get a hearty stew, bursting with enough ingredients to fill even the most limitless of tummies.

For my first day, I was feeling more like the latter. I decided to hit up a Korean restaurant, Masizzim, with my colleague.

We opted for the Spicy Ribs Army Stew.

The dish came loaded with a generous amount of ingredients: ramyun noodles, sausages, odeng (fishcake), luncheon meat, and of course the eponymous spicy ribs.

All this good stuff made the soup rich and wonderfully hearty.

We paired the stew with a Cheesy Egg Roll, and Rice Balls with Crabmeat and Roe — one of my personal favourites.

Perfect comfort food to chase away the Monday blues.

Day 2

After yesterday’s relatively rich lunch, I decided to dial things back a little bit.

My colleague gamely suggested we get some Vietnamese food, and I agreed — albeit somewhat cautiously, as my experience with the cuisine has been somewhat hit-and-miss.

Turns out, all I needed was a dose of NamNam.

We opted to try two different types of pho: one with Australian beef slices and meatballs, and another that came with wagyu and truffle paste.

We paired these with Vietnamese Lotus Tea and Vietnamese Coffee, as well as a side of Fresh Southern Rolls with Peanut Sauce.

The pho broth was light and savoury, and less sweet than the variety available in Vietnam, which I appreciated.

My colleague enjoyed the Australian beef meatballs, while I — a diehard truffle fan — particularly liked the truffle wagyu slices, which were tender and beautifully medium-rare.

To end off, we had the fresh southern rolls, which had a crisp, fresh flavour, nicely balanced out by the peanut sauce.

The best part? No food coma.

Day 3

Since yesterday was pretty light, Day 3, I decided, would be my cheat day.

My colleague and I decided to treat ourselves to a slightly more atas setup at Chatterbox.

You might have heard of it for its famous S$25 chicken rice.

But in the spirit of keeping to the soup theme, we opted for their lunch set. The crown jewel: Lobster Laksa.

I mean, just look at it.

We also got to sample their Hokkien-style Bak Kut Teh, which came with a portion of fall-off-the-bones tender pork ribs.

The soup was herbal and savoury, and went beautifully with the mini you tiao (deep-fried dough fritters).

To end off, their signature Coconut Ice Cream and Homemade Soy Pandan Gelato just blew us away. I’m a dessert person, and these ticked every single one of my boxes.

Okay, I know this article is about soup. But what’s life without some dessert, right?

Day 4

The next day dawned bright and sweltering (as they do here in our sunny island), and I found myself somewhat apprehensive about the afternoon’s meal.

It was the Soup of Soups: hotpot. Emphasis on hot.

Still, I dutifully made the pilgrimage down to today’s restaurant, Beauty in The Pot, where I met my husband for lunch.

Today’s soup was the Beauty Collagen Broth, Beauty in The Pot’s signature soup-based item.

Even in the merciless heat, the rich broth was great. It seemed nourishing as well, which was a nice surprise.

The same could not be said of the spicy broth. While it wasn’t quite as unwholesome as some good old-fashioned food-court mala, it did deal some damage to my untrained gut. (Still delicious, though.)

To go with the broth, we ordered a selection of food items including the assorted beef and pork platter, the assorted balls (don’t laugh) platter, the ebiko prawn paste, an assorted dumplings platter, fried beancurd skin, and some la mian to top it off.

While fairly standard hotpot fare, everything was of notably high quality.

The beef and pork was a personal favourite, being tender, fatty, and sliced beautifully paper-thin.

“I don’t think I can eat hawker centre soup anymore,” my husband commented.

That’s a lot, coming from a soup junkie who seldom goes more than a week without getting soup from the coffeeshop downstairs — rain or shine.

Day 5

My mum is Cantonese. Naturally, I’m a little bit of a snob when it comes to Chinese soups.

As such, I was really excited to try the week’s final soup dish — the famous Buddha Jumps Over the Wall soup, aka fotiaoqiang, which I haven’t had since I was a (very privileged) little kid.

To sample this iconic Chinese delicacy, we made our way to Golden Peony, a restaurant famous for its authentic Cantonese food and curated tea selection.

It’s helmed by Executive Chinese Chef Ku Keung, a Hong Kong native who has over 40 years of experience.

At the restaurant, we were greeted with a tea menu and selected the Mandarin Pu’erh, a black tea blend nestled within the skin of a mandarin orange, and one of their heritage teas.

We also sampled some of their famous dim sum. My colleague and I particularly enjoyed their pastries, which were crumbly and delicious.

My favourite was the Barbecue Kurobuta Pork Pastry, which reminded me of a zhnged-up char siew pau.

Finally, the main attraction arrived: the fotiaoqiang soup.

Stuffed with premium seafood like abalone, sea cucumber, fish maw, conpoy, and Chinese mushroom, it came served in a young coconut.

Rather than for sheer whimsy, a staff member explained that the soup is actually double-boiled in the coconut so its sweetness gets infused in the broth.

The clear favourite of the day, the fotiaoqiang was hearty and flavourful (as a good soup should be), but nevertheless with a crisp, clean profile that didn’t come off too jelak.

I’m not eloquent enough to do justice to the soup, so just trust me on this: it’s absolutely delicious.

If that wasn’t enough for my seafood-loving heart, we were also served with the Lobster with Crispy Egg Noodle, which came with succulent lobster meat and gingery egg gravy.

Finally, we ended the meal with their signature dessert: chilled avocado cream, served with vanilla ice cream and a cool swan pastry filled with sweet potato.

Other than being great for a photo op, here’s the real compliment: it wasn’t too sweet.

Soup is great

After a full week of soup, I was even more firmly convinced of my hypothesis: soup is freaking great.

Despite feeling full enough not to snack after each meal, I nevertheless suffered from fewer food comas.

I even managed to avoid having to take a post-lunch nap in the office (which I’m sometimes prone to doing after a really solid caifan.)

And even though I didn’t have a bite of fast food over the week, I felt zero cravings. I didn’t even feel compelled to join in the midweek fried chicken office group-order, which I have never missed.

Honestly, I’d keep having soup every day for the rest of my life if I could.

Who knows? Maybe I’ll even join my husband for a coffeeshop soup run next time. (If he’s still interested in anything other than collagen hotpot, I guess.)

