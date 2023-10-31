S'pore woman, 49, married with 2 children, gets jail for charming younger men into giving her over S$300,000

A 49-year-old woman, who was married with two children, had an extramarital affair with a man 19 years her junior.

Her lover handed her over S$150,000 after cheating his parents out of their life savings, and also his sister.

The woman then made two younger men fall in love with her, and cheated them of over S$150,000 without ever meeting both men in person.

In the six years between 2016 and 2022, the woman received S$880,448.40 from her 10 victims, which included her godparents and other people she met online.

She even committed some of these offences while she was out on bail and scheduled for trial.

"Serial cheat who preyed on all and sundry"

The prosecution called the woman, Joceyln Kwek Sok Koon, a "serial cheat who preyed on all and sundry" and said she was "a seasoned and skilled manipulator who repeatedly and brazenly flouted the law", CNA reported.

Kwek was arrested and put on remand after her bail was revoked in April 2022. She pleaded guilty to one charge of criminal breach of trust and six charges of cheating on Oct. 12, 2023.

Another 17 similar charges were taken into consideration.

The prosecution sought between 91 months to 100 months' jail for Kwek whereas Kwek's defence sought a 69-month jail term, backdated to the date of her arrest, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The judge noted that Kwek was the mastermind behind her schemes, and pointed out the long-term planning behind her crimes, which resulted in a large number of people being affected.

He further noted that one of Kwek's victims suffered a deterioration in mental health after he was swindled and even wound up being investigated by the authorities.

The judge sentenced Kwek to seven years and one month's jail on Oct. 31.

Her sentence was backdated to when she was remanded in April 2022.

The younger men who fell in love with Kwek

Lai Sze Yin, lover and deliveryman

Kwek was declared bankrupt in January 2014.

She got to know her lover and co-accused, Lai Sze Yin, in July 2016 when he delivered a parcel to her home.

Lai, who was then 24, began a romantic relationship with Kwek despite knowing that she was married. She was 43 years old at the time.

When interacting with Lai's parents, Kwek masqueraded as a 24-year-old National University of Singapore student called Rachel Lam Xin Yi.

She only spoke to them through phone calls, and never met them.

Lai gave Kwek a total of S$150,454, which consisted of his parents' life savings and money he had gotten from his younger sister from March 2017 to October 2017.

Lai was sentenced to 15 months' jail on Jun. 7, 2021 for his part in the offences.

The Certis Cisco employee

Kwek got acquainted with a 35-year-old Certis Cisco employee after she sent an email query to Certis Cisco.

The man fell for Kwek while chatting despite having never seen or met her.

She sent him photos of a Korean blogger, pretending to be her, but the man found out about the lie after doing a reverse Google image search. He confronted Kwek but ultimately decided to continue his relationship with her.

Upon her convincing, the man gave Kwek around S$48,000 between September 2017 and March 2019.

He only realised he was a victim of a love scam in June 2021, and lodged a police report.

Kwek returned the man around S$1,900 in April 2021.

The piano shop salesman

Kwek's other scam victim was a 39-year-old salesman who worked at a piano shop.

Like the Certis Cisco employee, the salesman also had never met Kwek before.

He not only fell for her, but also continued their "relationship" when he realised that she had been lying about who she was, after she sent him a screenshot of an Instagram profile of another person and claimed it was her.

Kwek had pretended to be an only child of a wealthy family with a freight forwarding business, and convinced the salesman by showing him pictures of "her property", buying expensive abalone in bulk from his friend, and buying him expensive gifts.

The salesman took loans from his mother, sister and friends to cough up the money that Kwek wanted.

He fell into financial difficulties after quitting his salesman job as Kwek lied to him that she could get him a job at her family’s business.

He only realised he was scammed after another of Kwek's victims reached out to him.

But it was too late as Kwek had already cheated him out of S$103,710 and stopped replying to his messages and calls on Apr. 18, 2022 — the same day that she was remanded after her bail was revoked.

He lodged a police report two days later on Apr. 20, 2022.

Kwek has returned the man around S$10,000.

Other victims

Husband's British ex-colleague

In March 2020, while Kwek had already been charged with multiple offences and was out on bail, she targeted her husband's ex-colleague at a bank, a 66-year-old British man.

Kwek approached the man and told him she needed money to claim her inheritance and even posed as a male lawyer to make her ploy all the more convincing.

She told the man several other lies, such as faking a leukaemia condition, to cheat him of a total of S$338,600.

To buy herself time to repay him, she also lied that she could help him and his family's application for permanent residency (PR) by acting as their sponsor.

She instructed him not to contact the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) or Ministry of Manpower (MOM), or he would be immediately deported.

The man lost his job at the bank in January 2021 and his employment pass was cancelled, but he stayed in Singapore after Kwek told him that his PR application had been approved.

She told him not to take up any other job offers in the meantime and not to contact ICA or MOM, and forged documents from ICA when the man asked her for proof.

The man wound up overstaying and was investigated by ICA.

He fell into debt, and his mental health deteriorated. It has not been reported if Kwek returned any portion of his money.

Her own godmother

Kwek's own godmother was another of her victims.

In November 2017, the 73-year-old woman passed Kwek over 50 pieces of jewellery worth over S$50,000, most of which were family heirlooms, after Kwek offered to clean them, The Straits Times reported.

However, Kwek pawned all the jewellery for S$48,250 and used the money to pay her debts.

Kwek invented excuses when her godmother asked for the jewellery back, sometimes to the point of pleading, and only gave in when the older woman threatened to lodge a police report.

Even then, Kwek gave the older woman some random pieces of jewellery that were not hers, and a few thousand dollars.

A younger woman

Kwek also cheated a 33-year-old woman, a Carousell seller, of nearly S$180,000 between October 2021 and April 2022.

She told the woman she needed loans for various reasons, including paying some purported insurance premiums.

