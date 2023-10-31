S'porean man, 40, gets jail after giving Australian sex worker S$2 instead of S$700

A 40-year-old Singaporean who was imprisoned for refusing to pay sex workers did the same thing yet again not long after he left jail.

This time, Abdul Rahman A Karim's victim was a 35-year-old Australian sex worker on holiday in Singapore.

The woman's rates were S$700 per hour, but he only gave her an S$2 note after.

According to CNA, he pleaded guilty to one charge of dishonestly obtaining services for himself without any intention to pay the victim S$700 per hour for her sexual services.

He was sentenced to three years in jail, with an additional 71 days for committing the offence during his remission period.

Victim was in Singapore for holiday

Abdul Rahman had previously been sentenced to 32 months in jail for the same charge of inducing a sex worker to provide him her services and subsequently reneging on payment.

He contacted his latest victim while he was out on remission for this jail term in November 2022.

The court heard that the woman who usually worked in Melbourne charged S$700 an hour for her services and S$750 an hour for "outcall situations".

On Nov. 14, 2022, she entered Singapore alone for a holiday.

Ten days later, Abdul Rahman contacted the victim on WhatsApp, asking to engage her services.

While the victim agreed and provided her rates, he did not respond directly to the messages about her fees and instead continued discussing the details of their meet-up.

They subsequently agreed for Abdul Rahman to go over to the victim's lodging for the deed.

Claimed they never agreed on fees

After the pair had sex, the victim requested a payment of S$700.

However, Abdul Rahman claimed they had not agreed on the rates and instead gave her a S$2 note.

While the victim insisted on getting him to pay her in full, he refused and left.

Thereafter, she made a police report. She also contacted the Australian High Commission and Project X - a non-profit organisation for sex workers.

To give the impression they had never agreed on the fees, Abdul Rahman deleted the victim's messages about her rates from his phone.

However, the full conversation was retained in the victim's phone.

Harsher sentence for propensity to reoffend: Prosecution

The prosecutor sought a prison term of 38 to 40 months for Abdul Rahman, highlighting that this was a repeat offence.

In both cases, Abdul Rahman had not merely neglected to pay but didn't intend to pay at all, said the prosecutor.

The prosecutor recommended a harsher sentence as Abdul Rahman showed a propensity to reoffend.

Top photo from Unsplash and MAS