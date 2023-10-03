Let your kids learn about food through science, arts, & tech at Science Centre S’pore, 20% off ticket prices

Are your kids picky eaters or food lovers?

Either way, Science Centre Singapore has curated installations, workshops, puppet shows, and educational talks for kids to gain a deeper appreciation of their favourite dishes and the ingredients used to make them.

Magic Mee Goreng Puppetry Performance

From Oct. 3 to 4 and Oct. 6 to 8, kids can enjoy the puppetry performance “Magic Mee Goreng” which tells the story of a man determined to find out the secrets behind the success of a Mee Goreng store.

Featuring exciting puppetry elements, batik-inspired costumes, hands-on activities, and catchy tunes, it aims to engender a love of food in children.

The show runs Oct. 3 to 4 and Oct. 6 to 8 at 10am and 2pm, with an additional show at 4pm on the weekend at The Marquee at Science Centre Singapore.

STEAM Festival 2023

STEAM Festival 2023, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5, has immersive installations, experiential workshops, and educational talks for kids to learn more about food through science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

The festival’s programme includes:

Interactive and immersive installations about healthy eating habits and the wonders of the digestive system

Hands-on workshops for parent-child bonding over science and food

Educational talks by nutrition experts for parents and educators

Experiential activity booths by a variety of delectable festival partners such as Altimate Nutrition, Children’s Museum Singapore, HaruPlate, Kerry, National Parks Board, to learn about the use of crickets as an alternative protein source, explore the relationships between our diets and nature, and more.

This will happen from 10am to 5pm daily at The Annexe – Hall 2 at Science Centre Singapore.

In partnership with The Food Bank Singapore, STEAM Festival 2023 will also be running a food donation drive where you can bring non-perishable foods and drop them off at the Food Bank booth.

Here are some items you can donate:

Staples (Rice, Noodles, Pasta)

Beverages (UHT Milk, Ready-to-drink, non-refrigerated drinks)

Condiments (Oil, Seasoning, Spices, Spreads)

Snacks (Biscuits, Cereals, Chips)

Canned Food

Do note that all food donated has to be unopened, unexpired with no less than four weeks of shelf life, and in their original packaging.

Up to 20 per cent off

Science Centre Singapore is now having promotions for their festival, workshop, and show tickets.

All you have to do is quote the password MSSFBUNDLE upon purchase.

Family of Four Bundle:

20 per cent off a pair of adult and a pair of child tickets for STEAM Festival 2023 (originally S$95.80, now S$76.64)

(originally S$95.80, now S$76.64) 15 per cent off a pair of adult and a pair of child tickets for Magic Mee Goreng Theatre Performance (originally at S$116, now at S$98.60)

Total Experience Bundle:

15 per cent off total cost when purchasing at least 1 Adult and 1 Child ticket for both Magic Mee Goreng and STEAM Festival 2023

