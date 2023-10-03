Satay by the Bay closed from Oct. 2 till end of Nov. 2023 for renovations

Satay by the Bay will be closed for about two months from Oct. 2 till the end of November 2023.

The announcement of the hawker centre's temporary closure was put up on Facebook, the Gardens by the Bay website, as well as via a physical banner at the venue.

In a follow-up announcement on Oct. 2, the food centre located in Gardens by the Bay stated that it is looking for new vendors.

Businesses being sought include a dessert stall that sells bubble tea or traditional desserts, such as ice kachang and chendol, as well as halal food stalls and snack stalls.

As a result of the closure, visitors to Gardens by the Bay are advised to check out other dining options available there, including McDonald's, Shake Shack, and Starbucks.

The Satay by the Bay hawker centre has a 4.1-star Google reviews rating, from more than 5,700 reviews.

However, the latest reviews that were put up a week before the temporary closure claimed the hawker centre appeared run-down, but still served delectable satay, and observed to be patronised by tourists.

