Republic Poly lecturer dresses up as No-Face for Halloween, lectures in costume

A Republic Polytechnic lecturer stole the show this Halloween season by turning up to class in a giant No-Face costume.

She wore a full-sized black costume complete with a huge white face mask — an impressive reproduction of the towering spirit in Studio Ghibli's animated classic, "Spirited Away".

Her students also dressed up for the lecture on Oct. 24 (Thursday), albeit in less dramatic costumes.

The lecturer's antics were captured in a clip shared on Instagram by user glxdddd two days later.

What she did

In the video, "No-Face" made a dramatic entrance into the classroom, carrying a small cauldron with what looked like smoke billowing from it.

"No-Face" then twirled around on the spot before flicking the light switches on and off repeatedly, like what a sneaky poltergeist might do.

Next up was a spooky trick involving dry ice.

As the students watched intently, she poured out a liquid into a container to create a mystical smoky effect.

Class then continued with a lecture.

I'm pretty sure this was the first time the students have had "No-Face" teaching them about Halloween using a classroom pointer.

After class, it was off to the canteen.

All eyes were on "No-Face" as she shuffled into the school canteen, flanked by a few students dressed as bananas.

She placed an order at a stall, to the bemusement of the staff there.

The video concluded with "No-Face" sprinting back to the staff room with a packed lunch in hand.

Also dressed up as a T-Rex for another class

Leisure Events and Entertainment Management lecturer Teeny Teh, who has a penchant for dressing up in elaborate costumes to surprise her students, confirmed with Mothership that she was the one behind the mask.

Perhaps surprisingly, she admitted that she is not a Studio Ghibli fan.

As such, she had to research the character more thoroughly after getting her hands on the costume.

Teh also spent a lot of time planning the sequence of actions she would execute in costume, as well as preparing the props beforehand, she said.

She also revealed that she dressed up in a different costume, this one an orange T-Rex, for her Friday class on Oct. 25.

She added that she told the class beforehand to come in their Halloween costumes, so that they could take a class photo.

The result:

Wanted to keep things fresh for students

But why did she go to the lengths of dressing up in two separate costumes over two days?

Teh said that she wanted to keep things fresh for the students she would be teaching on the second day, as the "No-Face" costume would no longer be a surprise by then.

"I teach in my module that events need to be wow and fresh to be memorable," she added.

And in spite of the hard work she had to put in for the two Halloween acts, Teh said that her efforts were worthwhile.

"[It's] so worth it when you see and hear the students' reactions," she said.

Related stories:

Top image from glxdddd / Instagram.