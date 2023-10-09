Back

Rain falls on S'pore to quell 3 days of heat

Still hot though.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 09, 2023, 04:35 PM

Rain fell on Singapore on Monday, Oct. 9, at about 3pm, quelling the heat experienced by the island over the past three days.

Cloudy conditions started to form at about 2:30pm mainly in the south of Singapore, effectively lowering day temperatures.

Rain clouds started to form over the southern parts of the island.

via weather.gov.sg

via weather.gov.sg

By 3:45pm, the highest rainifall of 31.8mm was recorded at Botanic Garden.

Somerset (27mm) and Queenstown (25.8mm) also received precipitation.

via weather.gov.sg

The rain provided a much-needed respite from the heat.

via weather.gov.sg

On Sunday, Oct. 8, day temperatures hit a high of 35.3°C, which was recorded in Newton.

Heavy rain warning

At 3:57pm, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) issued a heavy rain warning.

MSS said: "Moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected over northern, western and central areas of Singapore between 4:15pm and 4:45pm."

via weather.gov.sg

The rain clouds appear to have been blown in from the northwest.

via weather.gov.sg

Top photo via MSS & Unsplash

