Rain falls on S'pore to quell 3 days of heat

Rain fell on Singapore on Monday, Oct. 9, at about 3pm, quelling the heat experienced by the island over the past three days.

Cloudy conditions started to form at about 2:30pm mainly in the south of Singapore, effectively lowering day temperatures.

Rain clouds started to form over the southern parts of the island.

By 3:45pm, the highest rainifall of 31.8mm was recorded at Botanic Garden.

Somerset (27mm) and Queenstown (25.8mm) also received precipitation.

The rain provided a much-needed respite from the heat.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, day temperatures hit a high of 35.3°C, which was recorded in Newton.

Heavy rain warning

At 3:57pm, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) issued a heavy rain warning.

MSS said: "Moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected over northern, western and central areas of Singapore between 4:15pm and 4:45pm."

The rain clouds appear to have been blown in from the northwest.

