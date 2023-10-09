Back

PS.Cafe Petit in Tiong Bahru closing down after 13 years

It started out as a 'small test kitchen'.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 09, 2023, 08:03 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

PS.Cafe Petit in Tiong Bahru is closing down after 13 years in the estate.

The outlet at Block 78 Guan Chuan Street will shutter after Oct. 31, 2023.

News of its closure was shared to Facebook by a resident.

via

A signboard put up by the cafe read:

We want to take a moment to express our deep and sincere gratitude. Over the past 13 years, our journey with you, our wonderful community of friends, has been nothing short of extraordinary. What started as a small test kitchen has blossomed into a beloved gathering place that has welcomed countless residents, both past and present.

It's time for a change, but let's not call it a goodbye. On Oct. 31, 2023, we'll bid farewell to Tiong Bahru, but we hope to reunite with you at one of our other cafes. Your support has meant the world to us and we thank you for being a part of our adventure.

The Tiong Bahru outlet is marketed a tad different as it is known as PS.Cafe Petit.

It differs from other PS. Cafe outlets as it is the first shop with a retail concept that does takeaways, serving traditional fast foods such as pizzas, burgers and salads, but prepared with a slow food sensibility.

History

PS.Cafe started as Blood Cafe in 1999 in the Projectshop clothing store in Paragon shopping centre in Orchard by founders, Peter Teo, Philip Chin, and Richard Chamberlain.

Today, the PS.Gourmet group has grown to 13 locations in Singapore, including 11 PS. Cafe outlets, the Anglo-Chinese concept Chopsuey Cafe, as well as the contemporary Japanese restaurant JYPSY.

The group also expanded internationally, opening three outlets in Shanghai since 2018.

Top photos via Google Maps & Tiong Bahru Estate Facebook

S'porean singer Boon Hui Lu marries music producer, holds wedding at Fullerton Hotel

Congrats!

October 09, 2023, 10:00 AM

Elderly man makes scene when POSB staff hesitate to process S$3,000 transfer, turns out to be love scam target

The employees received a letter of appreciation from the police.

October 08, 2023, 07:27 PM

Haze situation in S'pore to get better, 24h PSI forecast to be in 'Moderate' range: NEA

Some rain will help improve the haze situation too.

October 08, 2023, 07:08 PM

'Artists... broke as f*ck, I swear, [they] probably live in S'pore': Rapper Drake namedrops S'pore in new song

Hmmmm.

October 08, 2023, 05:14 PM

Desmond Tan announced wife's pregnancy so they can openly buy baby stuff

The missus is currently four months pregnant.

October 08, 2023, 05:09 PM

Rat leaps out from shelves towards shopper in Pasir Ris, FairPrice steps up pest control measures

Just Remy shopping for ingredients.

October 08, 2023, 04:41 PM

Brunei prince Abdul Mateen, 32, to get married in Jan. 2024

Congratulations.

October 08, 2023, 03:58 PM

Firsthand: Maybe I’d be less filled with hate if S’pore wasn’t so damn hot

It's not me, it's the equator invading my personal space.

October 08, 2023, 03:11 PM

Hong Kong star Chow Yun-fat, 68, on death rumours & letting wife donate his 'hard-earned money' after death

The 68-year-old now focuses on marathon running.

October 08, 2023, 02:02 PM

S'pore ex-police dog discovers cats exist, has ruff time trying to befriend them

He grew up among dogs and never really cared much for them.

October 08, 2023, 01:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.