PS.Cafe Petit in Tiong Bahru closing down after 13 years

PS.Cafe Petit in Tiong Bahru is closing down after 13 years in the estate.

The outlet at Block 78 Guan Chuan Street will shutter after Oct. 31, 2023.

News of its closure was shared to Facebook by a resident.

A signboard put up by the cafe read:

We want to take a moment to express our deep and sincere gratitude. Over the past 13 years, our journey with you, our wonderful community of friends, has been nothing short of extraordinary. What started as a small test kitchen has blossomed into a beloved gathering place that has welcomed countless residents, both past and present. It's time for a change, but let's not call it a goodbye. On Oct. 31, 2023, we'll bid farewell to Tiong Bahru, but we hope to reunite with you at one of our other cafes. Your support has meant the world to us and we thank you for being a part of our adventure.

The Tiong Bahru outlet is marketed a tad different as it is known as PS.Cafe Petit.

It differs from other PS. Cafe outlets as it is the first shop with a retail concept that does takeaways, serving traditional fast foods such as pizzas, burgers and salads, but prepared with a slow food sensibility.

History

PS.Cafe started as Blood Cafe in 1999 in the Projectshop clothing store in Paragon shopping centre in Orchard by founders, Peter Teo, Philip Chin, and Richard Chamberlain.

Today, the PS.Gourmet group has grown to 13 locations in Singapore, including 11 PS. Cafe outlets, the Anglo-Chinese concept Chopsuey Cafe, as well as the contemporary Japanese restaurant JYPSY.

The group also expanded internationally, opening three outlets in Shanghai since 2018.

