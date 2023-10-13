PMD rider jailed 8 weeks for pushing over old man who failed to notice his honk

A 57-year-old man riding a personal mobility device (PMD) was not amused that a 71-year-old man ahead didn't make way for him on a pavement in Woodlands, despite his honking.

The rider, Ang Boon Han, then confronted the older man for "blocking his way" and pushed him down to the floor following a dispute between them.

Ang was sentenced to eight weeks imprisonment after pleading guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt, resulting in grievous hurt.

Victim didn't notice the honk

According to a judgment made publicly available on Oct. 13, 2023, Ang was riding his personal mobility device (PMD) along the pavement of Woodlands Avenue 2 towards Woodlands Avenue 1.

The victim and another 54-year-old man were walking in front of Ang.

When Ang sounded his horn to request for the duo to make way for him, the younger man did so, but the victim didn't notice the honk.

The victim eventually made way for Ang.

Confronted victim for "blocking his way"

Ang then stopped his PMD in front of the older man and confronted him for "blocking his way".

During the dispute which broke out between the two of them, Ang used both of his hands to push the victim.

This caused the victim to fall backwards onto the floor towards his right side. While the victim used his right hand to cushion the impact of the fall, he also hit his head.

The victim was subsequently diagnosed with a wrist fracture and was given 14 days' hospitalisation leave.

Prosecution highlighted victim's vulnerability due to old age

In their sentencing submissions, the prosecution highlighted the victim's vulnerability due to his advanced age of 71.

The prosecution called for a sentence of eight to 10 weeks' imprisonment, considering that Ang had pleaded guilty and the seriousness of the victim's injury.

Meanwhile, the defence called for either a fine or an imprisonment term of no more than seven days.

In Ang's mitigation plea, even though the victim suffered a wrist fracture and had to undergo surgical sedation during the treatment, the defence argued that "there was no evidence of any invasive medical or surgical procedure administered".

In addition, the defence pointed out that Ang had pleaded guilty at the pre-trial stage and co-operated with the authorities, which was a sign of his remorse.

The defence said Ang was apologetic and his offer of compensation to the victim was rejected.

The defence also cited Ang's poor health conditions, noting that he had mobility issues and other conditions such as multiple disc disease, moderate coronary artery disease, diabetes, high cholesterol, obstructive sleep apnea and other ailments.

Ang's lawyer also claimed that Ang suffered from Persistent Depressive Disorder during the offences.

The prosecution disagreed with the lawyer that the mental condition should be a significant factor in Ang's sentence, highlighting that Ang's psychiatrists had stated that there was no causal link between his mental condition and the offences.

District judge noted that accused used both hands to push victim

In his judgment, the district judge said he found the victim vulnerable as he was elderly.

The judge acknowledged that Ang had saved the court's time and resources.

However, he also agreed with the prosecution that Ang's psychiatric condition should not result in a significant decrease in Ang's sentence.

The judge compared Ang's case to precedents and decided that a sentence of eight weeks imprisonment was fair and justified.

Ang filed an appeal against the judge's decision.

Top photo by Mothership