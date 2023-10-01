PM Lee: Zaobao gives global issues unique local perspective, critical it's not used by others to share views detrimental to S'pore

One of Lianhe Zaobao's most valuable attributes is the unique Singaporean perspective it provides on global issues, and its role as a platform for diverse and rational standpoints, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Sep. 29, adding that this is what sets Zaobao apart from other Chinese papers around the world.

Hence, Zaobao must not be used by others to put out views that are detrimental to Singapore's interests, or not aligned with the country's national sentiment, PM Lee said.

Speaking at Zaobao's Centennial Gala Dinner, PM Lee added that when it publishes articles or commentaries by foreign contributors, the media outlet should also ensure that its readers are aware who these writers are speaking for and recognise that these views do not represent Zaobao’s stance.

"Otherwise, readers may question if Zaobao has lost its independence or is choosing sides," he said.

Zaobao must do all it can to avoid being influenced by others

PM Lee noted that Zaobao is not just a news outlet serving readers in Singapore today, but is also a voice for Singapore’s Chinese community to the outside world.

He subsequently highlighted key aspects of Zaobao that makes it an authoritative Chinese media outlet not just in Singapore, but also in Asia.

The Prime Minister said that in a world where geopolitical tensions are rising, many media outlets, including Zaobao, are inevitably caught in the fray and accused of taking sides.

He added that in the current international environment, countries are not just trying to influence each other’s people, but also attempting to sway them through their media.

"They do this via various means, to convince others to be on their side. This is understandable but we must resist it," he said.

"Some say that Zaobao supports China’s position. While others say that Zaobao leans towards the United States," PM Lee noted.

As a "responsible" Singaporean paper, Zaobao must therefore do all it can to avoid being influenced by others and to uphold credibility, he said.

The Prime Minister then added that he was "heartened" by how Zaobao has been unwavering in its principles, and has remained independent and objective in its news reporting.

Such is the reason for the media outlet's good standing and reputation, he pointed out.

Zaobao also brings a unique Singaporeans perspective to global issues

One of Zaobao's most valuable attributes is the unique Singaporean perspective it provides on global issues, and its role as a platform for diverse and rational standpoints, PM Lee noted further.

He elaborated:

"For instance, when covering news on Mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong, Zaobao offers its own independent analyses, and interprets these developments from Singapore’s perspective."

On top of that, Zaobao also publishes a range of perspectives from all over the world, including China and the U.S., so that both local and foreign readers have more comprehensive information with which to analyse current affairs.

Such a characteristic sets Zaobao apart from other Chinese papers around the world, and also gives it its unique value, PM Lee reiterated.

A "beacon" of journalistic integrity

The Prime Minister also praised the media outlet as a "beacon" of journalistic integrity for reporting with attention to detail and demonstrating a commitment to truth and accuracy.

This is how Zaobao has built trust amongst its readers, thereby it to become an integral part of their lives, he explained.

"Many people, including myself, read Zaobao every day. Particularly in today’s digital age, it is Zaobao’s professional and quality reporting as well as its insightful analyses that continue to draw readers, despite competition from other new media."

Such trust also served Singapore well during the Covid-19 pandemic as Zaobao kept readers informed of the latest and most accurate news, thereby helping to fight the spread of "fake news" online, he said.

Strengthening Singapore's social identity

PM Lee also cast a spotlight on what he described as Zaobao's role in strengthening social cohesion and Singaporean identity, given that it is the main Chinese paper in Singapore.

A keen sense of awareness and perception is required from Zaobao’s editorial staff, as they help Singaporeans dissect and make better sense of complex issues, as well as domestic policies or external developments that may affect them, according to PM Lee.

"This helps to build national consensus, which is critical in keeping our society united, especially amidst a more fractured information landscape," he said.

The media outlet also plays a key role in enriching Singapore's diverse cultural heritage and promoting the country's unique Singaporean Chinese culture, by organising various educational and cultural activities.

This has involved organising events such as an exhibition showing shared memories of Singapore through photographs, titled "Capturing A Century: A Visual Journey", and regularly inviting overseas writers to Singapore.

The government sees the importance of having high-quality mainstream media

PM Lee subsequently concluded by praising Zaobao's foray into the online space and highlighted how it had achieved "admirable results".

The fact that Zaobao produces videos on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, as well as its own podcasts and livestreams of news programmes shows that it is "well-attuned" to current trends and the need to develop into a multimedia news platform to retain its audience.

PM Lee then added:

"Yet, no matter how the format of news changes, what remains is the need for high quality and objective news coverage, trusted and influential journalists, and a Chinese media that continues to unite and inspire generations of Singaporeans."

In voicing confidence in Zaobao's "social and historical mission", PM Lee said:

"The government is providing support to SPH Media Trust because we see the importance of having high-quality, authoritative and influential mainstream media. Henceforth, (the) government will continue to support Zaobao, so that Singaporeans can continue to trust it as source of news and information and stay relevant to their lives."

Top MCI photo by by Ngau Kai Yan via Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong/Facebook