No reason for Gaza crisis to affect S'pore-M'sia relations: PMs Lee & Anwar

On Oct. 30, Singaporean prime minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim spoke about the different approaches that Singapore and Malaysia were taking regarding the Israel-Hamas War.

This was in response to a question asked during the Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat’s joint press conference.

Spillover effects

Asked what approaches Singapore and Malaysia would take to ensure that reaction to the war did not impact longstanding ties or bilateral cooperation, PM Lee responded first.

PM Lee said that he did not believe what was happening in the Middle East should affect Singapore-Malaysia bilateral relations.

While condemning the violence, the human tragedy of civilians, and the deaths of innocent victims during the conflict, PM Lee hoped that progress could be made towards a negotiated two-state solution.

He also said that Malaysia had made its own position clear, and that their situation was not the same as it was for Singapore.

While Singapore had diplomatic relations with Israel, and friendly relations with the Palestinian Authority, Malaysia had “very friendly relations with the Palestinian Authority”, but no diplomatic relations with Israel.

"So the diplomatic situation is not identical, but there is no reason for that to cause a difficulty between Malaysia and Singapore," PM Lee said.

Joint position

Anwar responded by saying that he thought what was important was the common position on the issue shared by Singapore and Malaysia.

Singapore and Malaysia had both supported the UN resolution calling for a ceasefire, as well as sharing a common position on humanitarian assistance.

To Anwar that was very critical commonality, and it was a position that was endorsed not just by both countries, but a majority of countries in the world.

Malaysia takes a stronger position on the issue than Singapore, Anwar said, because for Malaysia the issue was not about recent events, and what he called "politics of dispossession."

What is critical right now, Anwar said, is for peace and an end to civilian deaths.

Anwar said that the sentiment in Malaysia was currently very strong, and that he had been in touch with many of the Arab leaders in order to express Malaysia's position that they supported a peaceful resolution and immediate resolution of the conflict.

But for him, humanitarian assistance is paramount.

Malaysian media response

Malaysian media response focused on Anwar’s diplomatic take, that ultimately the common positions held between Singapore and Malaysia on the issue was the most important thing.

This view was reflected in Bernama, as well as publications such as the Malay Mail and Malaysia’s Berita Harian, with the latter noting both countries had taken the same stance in the United Nations, voting yes on a call for ceasefire.

Taking a slightly different view, publications such as Utusan Melayu and the New Straits Times focused on comments that Malaysia-Singapore relations should not be affected by different stances.

You might be interested in

Related stories

Top image via Lee Hsien Loong/Facebook