'Dirty & smelly' water rains down from ceiling outside Don Don Donki in Orchard Central, issue resolved in 3 hours

It is not every day that you would see rain falling indoors.

But for patrons of Don Don Donki in Orchard Central, they experienced the seemingly impossible happen.

Water spurted out from the ceiling of the mall, creating puddles on the floor on Oct. 27 morning.

Mothership understands that the incident happened on Oct. 27, 10:30am, before the start of mall operations.

The mall staff members attended to the water leakage immediately, and the situation was resolved at 1:30pm.

Puddles and smelly water

A video posted by TikTok user @iceicebaby on Oct. 27 showed water pouring down from the ceiling near the self checkout counters at basement two.

♬ original sound - iceicebaby @iceicebaby51 I was hesitating which food to buy. If I went to self payment counter just 5 mins earlier, I could have been drenched with these thirty and smelly water.... #orchardcentral

In the video, the user said that she narrowly missed getting drenched by the water as she was hesitating on which bento to purchase and had not gone to the checkout counter.

She also described the water, which formed into puddles on the floor, as "[dirty] and smelly".

The water can be seen pouring down from the ceiling and pitter-pattering much like rain.

Affected area cordoned off, shoppers not affected

Some workers can be seen trying to solve the issue of the water leak and the checkout machines were covered with plastic wraps to protect them from the water.

However, some patrons did not seem to be fazed by the downpour, as they can be seen going about their day.

Some continued shopping while avoiding the puddles and the cordoned area, while some stood around assessing the situation.

One commenter who was also at Orchard Central said that Hands (previously known as Tokyu Hands), located at basement one of the mall, was affected as well and that it was closed for cleaning.

Water leakage due to a choke

Mothership understands that Don Don Donki’s food/chiller section resumed operation the next day after inspecting the equipment and sanitising the area.

No staff or shoppers were injured.

The cause of the water leakage is a choke in drainage pipes, and the mall management will be checking the pipes again despite having yearly checks on kitchen pipes.

Top photos from @iceicebaby/ Tiktok