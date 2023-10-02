Back

6,800 new flats launching in Oct. BTO exercise, locations include Kallang-Whampoa, Tengah, Queenstown & Choa Chu Kang

HDB has also called on the public to avoid rushing to apply during the first two days of the sales launch.

Matthias Ang | October 02, 2023, 08:20 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The Housing Development Board (HDB) will offer about 6,800 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats for sale in the upcoming sales launch in early October.

1,900 of the flats will be offered within Choa Chu Kang

Out of these 6,800 BTO flats, around 1,900 will be offered within two projects at Choa Chu Kang, located next to the Rail Corridor and Pang Sua Canal.

According to HDB, about 900 units will be offered at Rail Green I @ CCK, with a waiting time of three years and three months, while the remaining 1,000 will be offered at Rail Green II @ CCK, with a waiting time of four years.

Image via HDB website.

HDB was quoted by CNA as saying that the waiting time for the Rail Green I @ CCK project will be one of the shortest for the October sales launch.

The range of flats offered under these projects will include, two-room Flexi, three-room, four-room, five-room and 3Gen flats.

Both projects will also incorporate railway-inspired designs in their neighbourhoods.

In addition, the units will provide residents with a view of Pang Sua Canal and the linear green area that runs alongside it to support the residents' well-being, The Straits Times reported.

Other locations where HDB is launching new flats in the upcoming BTO exercise includes Kallang-Whampoa, Tengah and Queenstown.

Kallang-Whampoa

Image from HDB website.

Image from HDB website.

Image from HDB website.

Queenstown

Image from HDB website.

Tengah

Image from HDB website.

HDB: Avoid rushing to apply during peak period

HDB also called on the public to avoid rushing to apply during the peak period, such as the first two days of the sales launch.

It did not mention the date of the sales launch however.

In the event of high traffic, applicants will be directed to a virtual waiting room.

HDB noted that during the May BTO exercise, there was no queue in the virtual waiting room after the third day.

It also issued a reminder that successful applications are determined, not on a first-come-first-serve basis, but by computer ballot.

Applicants must also have a valid HDB flat eligibility (HFE) letter, before applying for a BTO flat, HDB said.

The HFE assesses a buyer's eligibility for flat purchases, CPF housing grants and HDB housing loans.

HDB was further quoted by CNA as saying that prospective buyers for the October sales launch should have already applied for a HFE letter and submitted their required documents by August 2023.

According to HDB, the processing time for a HFE letter application takes about a month after it receives all of the required documents, and this process might take longer during a peak period such as a BTO sales launch.

First-time families will receive an additional ballot chance, stricter rules to kick in for non-flat selection

The October sales launch will also see the implementation of the new First-Timer (Parents and Married Couples) category, or FT(PMC).

Applicants who fall under this category will receive an additional ballot chance.

This is on top of the two ballot chances that they already receive as first-timer families.

This means that they will receive a total of three ballot chances when they apply for any flat type in any estate, as part of a BTO/ Sale of Balance Flats exercise.

Stricter rules for the non-selection of new flats will also kick in.

First-time buyers, including those under the FT(PMC) category, who accumulate one non-selection count will be deemed second-timers for a year in the computer ballot.

As for second-time buyers and first-time singles, if they accumulate one non-selection count, they will have to wait one year before they can apply for a flat again.

This means that both first- and second-time buyers only need to pass over a BTO flat once before being subject to the non-selection deterrents, down from the current count of two for both.

The non-selection count will only be waived for applicants with 10 or fewer BTO flats to choose from, or five or fewer Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) to choose from, or in the event of extenuating circumstances.

Top left image via HDB/Facebook, right screenshot via Google Streetview

How a team of youths are working together to preserve old S’porean hawker recipes

The way to the heart is via the stomach.

October 02, 2023, 06:45 PM

Indonesia's President Jokowi inaugurates high-speed railway 'Whoosh', first in Southeast Asia

Whoosh.

October 02, 2023, 05:55 PM

M'sian man, 38, acquitted of using 'bird's nest business' to scam S'pore landlady, 70, of S$39,000

Plot twist.

October 02, 2023, 04:04 PM

All Texas Chicken outlets in S'pore, except NEX, now open 24/7

Fried chicken all the way.

October 02, 2023, 03:59 PM

Walking on escalators now prohibited in Nagoya, Japan

There's also a similar rule in Saitama.

October 02, 2023, 03:47 PM

Firsthand: Korean cult in recent Netflix exposé has S’pore affiliate in Ubi

The Singapore church has been operating here for over 20 years.

October 02, 2023, 03:40 PM

S'porean man, 29, on flight to Vietnam gets hand stuck in cup holder for about 10 minutes

His intrusive thoughts won.

October 02, 2023, 02:35 PM

S'pore woman, 43, rescued from parapet edge at Dhoby Ghaut MRT

She was subsequently conveyed conscious to the hospital.

October 02, 2023, 02:22 PM

North Korea loses to Japan in Asian Games football match, players surround referee & push him

Japan advanced to the semi-finals.

October 02, 2023, 01:49 PM

ELD reports Iris Koh & M Ravi to police for posting PE2023-related content during cooling-off period

The police may conduct investigations to establish whether offences have been committed.

October 02, 2023, 12:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.