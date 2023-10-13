Back

NTU prof accused of plagiarising ex-student’s work gone from university

It is not known if he quit or was dismissed.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 13, 2023, 04:27 PM

The Nanyang Technological University (NTU) professor accused of plagiarising a former student's final-year project (FYP) and passing the work off as his own for his research paper is no longer employed by the university.

This latest development was reported by The Straits Times.

The plagiarism scandal was publicised in July 2023.

The tenured associate professor Qu Jingyi, who is at the centre of the scandal, was the deputy director of NTU's Centre for Chinese Language and Culture and also the head of Chinese at the School of Humanities.

However, an NTU spokesperson told ST that as disciplinary proceedings are confidential, the institution is unable to comment further, but confirmed that Qu “is no longer employed by the university with effect from Oct. 11, 2023".

ST reported that the NTU spokesman did not reveal if Qu was sacked or had resigned.

Background

The plagiarism accusation first came to light in a Reddit thread.

The forum user found Qu's research paper and the FYP of a former student, Wang Yueming, while they were doing their own research.

The Reddit user shared that the student's FYP was published in Chinese in 2014, while the professor published his research paper in English in 2018.

The user also pointed out that while the two papers were written in different languages, they were "very similar and identical in many parts".

In addition, the user discovered that the professor was the FYP supervisor for the student at that time.

The user wrote: "Come to think of it, even though this [professor] is the thesis supervisor of this student, the [professor] doesn't have ownership of this research, right?"

The link to the professor's paper has been taken down, but Wang's FYP paper is still online.

The extent of the supposed plagiarism can be read here.

Top photos via ntu.edu.sg & NTU

