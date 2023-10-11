Back

2 boys fight at Northpoint City in Yishun, passerby breaks them up

An adult had to step in.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 11, 2023, 01:09 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Two teenage boys were seen fighting in Northpoint City in Yishun and had to be separated by an adult passerby.

A 38-second video of the physical exchange was shared to the Sgfollowsall Telegram group on Oct. 6.

The cause of the altercation on the mall's third floor outside a shop is unknown.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the teens' school has been informed, and both students have undergone counselling.

What video showed

The two teens were seen having a punch-up the moment the video started.

The teen in a dark blue top was seen hitting the other teen in red, who was kneeling on the ground.

The teen in red got up to his feet and managed to hit the other teen.

There was a pause in the altercation before the teen in the dark blue top shoved the other teen in red into an empty shop, which caused the chain used to cordon off the area to fall to the ground.

The teen in red then threw a punch, which hit the other teen in the face.

This was followed by another pause.

As the teen in red walked away, the other teen accosted him again.

At this point, a male adult passerby intervened to separate the two teenagers, who continued to fling their arms at each other.

The teen in red shouted: "His fault."

The video cut off shortly after, but not before revealing that the clip was filmed by a group of students who were standing near the altercation.

According to Shin Min, the two teens were identified as Chung Cheng High School (Yishun) students.

A spokesperson of the school told Shin Min that the school is aware of the incident and both students were not hurt.

The school has also followed up with the pair involved to check on their well-being and provided counselling to help them reflect on their actions.

Top photos via Sgfollowsall Telegram

Sultan of Johor calls on PM Lee at the Istana, has crab curry for dinner

The visit comes as Minister Desmond Lee is visiting KL.

October 11, 2023, 05:18 PM

Tiny juvenile crimson Sunbird bathes in puddle in middle of large yam leaf at Sungei Buloh

Nature's bathtub.

October 11, 2023, 05:00 PM

Lawyer suspended 6 months for failing to personally supervise M Ravi & letting him run own practice

The lawyer also did not know what Ravi was working on.

October 11, 2023, 04:37 PM

New Toast Box outlet at Tiong Bahru sells porridge, fish soup, mua chee, nonya kueh & roasted coffee beans

Go hungry.

October 11, 2023, 04:35 PM

Upper Boon Keng 4-room HDB resale flat sold for more than S$1.3 million

Good location.

October 11, 2023, 04:23 PM

S'porean, 23, selling uniquely S'porean T-shirts designed by late father

The business was the brainchild of his late father.

October 11, 2023, 04:19 PM

Boy throws small bicycle & stone off HDB corridor in Ang Mo Kio

Dangerous.

October 11, 2023, 04:00 PM

Man, 37, 'invested' S$360,000 in company to 'become S'porean', gets jail for lying to MOM about being employed

He falsely declared that he would be working in the company for $10,000 a month.

October 11, 2023, 03:39 PM

October BTO exercise has 'underwhelming' application rate of 1.4 following stricter non-selection penalties

Lowest in recent years.

October 11, 2023, 02:32 PM

Hospitals in Gaza overwhelmed after Israeli airstrikes, WHO calls for humanitarian corridor

Hospital generators are almost out of fuel.

October 11, 2023, 01:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.