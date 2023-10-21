'No sex but true love': Lawyer says of S'porean man on trial for sham marriage with Georgian woman

A lawyer argued in court that even though a Singaporean man did not have sex with a Georgian woman he married, it was not a sham marriage as there was "true love" between them.

The 45-year-old man, Goh Khoon Beng, is on trial for allegedly entering into a marriage of convenience with a 37-year-old woman, Akhalkatsi Maia.

The lawyer represents another man, Kok Chiang Loong, 45, who stands in joint trial with Goh for allegedly facilitating the marriage of convenience.

"Wife" testified against the two men

According to CNA, the prosecution argued that the men conspired to arrange the marriage of convenience for Maia to seek immigration advantage and for Goh, who was homeless, to get free lodging in exchange.

Maia previously pleaded guilty to entering a marriage of convenience with Goh and was sentenced to six months in jail.

She testified in court as a prosecution witness against the men.

Maia said she contacted Kok in 2015 after her visa application to enter Singapore was rejected.

Kok purportedly runs a Vietnamese restaurant and has a "sideline business of arranging marriages".

Maia claimed Kok suggested she marry Goh to resolve her visa issue.

Maia said she eventually agreed and had a marriage ceremony with Goh at Kok's grandmother's house in February 2016.

"Wife" claimed she did not have sex with "husband"

CNA reported that Maia further testified that "the marriage was not consummated".

After she married Goh, Maia rented a room in her unit with Goh and paid his rent.

She said Goh assisted her with all visit pass extensions.

According to Maia, while Kok did not receive any money from her, he asked her for referrals to help people get student passes.

She claimed that Kok collected about S$6,500 in total from one of her referrals.

According to Goh, who was unrepresented, Kok had not mentioned anything about helping Maia with pass extensions during their discussions on the marriage.

He said he was only promised shelter and a wife who would care for him.

The prosecution argued that this was not a real marriage as Goh had agreed to it mainly for shelter.

No sex only because of man's erectile dysfunction: Defence

The defence counsel for Kok argued that the marriage was that of "true love" and that the authorities had "prejudged" the matter, CNA reported.

He said Maia and Koh attempted to consummate the marriage but were unsuccessful because of Goh's erectile dysfunction.

The lawyer argued that the attempt ought to be recognised, as they have considered "to have consummated and covenanted to the matrimonial union",

He added that Goh had told "bravado" tales of sex with Maia to other people. For example, Goh told a defence's witness that he enjoyed Maia's European cuisine and that "sex was good".

"Wife" helped shaved "husband" and showered together: Defence

The lawyer said that while Maia tried her best to make the marriage work, it was too "difficult".

Goh and Maia are divorced, according to CNA.

He said Goh was an unemployed, homeless man who did not shower as he had a phobia of water.

However, the lawyer claimed that after the marriage, Goh could bathe as Maia helped Goh overcome his fear of water by bathing with him.

He said she even helped him shave his armpit and private parts.

"Maia provided care and affection that (is) only shared by those in covenant of matrimony," the lawyer said, according to CNA.

The lawyer also claimed that Maia slept together with Goh initially but started sleeping separately due to his bad habit of using his phone late into the night.

He also pointed out that defence witnesses confirmed that the pair behaved like a married couple, holding hands and being affectionate.

The lawyer argued that all of it showed that it was not a "typical sham marriage".

The judge is scheduled to give his verdict in November.

If convicted of entering into a marriage of convenience under the Immigration Act, Goh faces an imprisonment term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.

Kok faces the same penalties if convicted of instigating Goh into entering into a marriage of convenience.

