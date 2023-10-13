One Direction's Niall Horan to perform at S'pore Indoor Stadium on May 9, 2024

Former member of boyband One Direction, Niall Horan, is set to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May. 9, 2024.

The stop in Singapore is part of Horan's "The Show" tour, where he will be performing songs from all three of his solo albums, which feature his hit songs "Slow Hands", "This Town", and his latest single "Meltdown".

Fans who subscribe to Horan's newsletter on his website will receive a code for the presale that will begin on Oct. 16 (Monday) at 3pm.

Live Nation members will have access to a Live Nation presale on Oct. 17 (Tuesday) at 3pm.

General sales for the public will start on Oct. 18 (Wednesday) from 3pm onwards on Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices range from S$108 to S$168, excluding booking fees.

Fans can also purchase special packages that cost S$248 to S$278. These include a limited edition VIP gift item and a commemorative VIP wristband. More information on the VIP packages can be found here.

