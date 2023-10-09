Over 20,000 tickets issued for littering in 2022, around 900 warnings to return trays so far: NEA

More people were caught littering in Singapore last year as compared to 2021, with more than 20,000 tickets issued.

This was disclosed in an Oct. 9 annual report by the National Environment Agency (NEA), CNA reported.

This is a jump from the approximately 14,000 tickets issued in 2021, and the 17,400 tickets issued in 2020.

NEA said it has stepped up enforcement at littering hotspots like People's Park Complex and Tekka Centre.

To that end, it has deployed enforcement officers and set up remote surveillance cameras in these areas from April.

High-rise littering

NEA also noted that the number of enforcement actions taken against high-rise littering is around 1,100 — the lowest in the past three years.

Enforcement actions include fines issued by a court, Corrective Work Orders (CWOs), or both.

While first-time offenders who litter may face a composition fine of S$300, high-rise littering offenders may face harsher consequences as they will be sent to court.

Offenders convicted in court may be issued a fine and sentenced to perform CWO. This requires them to clean public areas for a minimum of three hours, and up to a maximum of 12 hours.

The agency said:

"Littering from residential flats is a serious offence, as it poses a danger to the public, dirties the environment and threatens our public hygiene."

Earlier this year, NEA strengthened legislation against high-rise littering.

As of Jul. 1, 2023, when an act of littering from a flat is proven, registered owners or tenants of the unit are presumed to have committed the acts.

The owner or tenant can rebut the presumption within 14 days through three ways:

Proving that he or she was not present in the flat at the time of the offence

Proving they could not have been the offender

Providing the identity of a person "reasonably believed to be the offender"

Not returning trays and crockery

NEA also provided an update on its updated enforcement regarding table littering.

Since Jun. 1, first-time offenders who do not return their used trays and crockery at hawker centres, coffeeshops and food courts have been issued a written warning.

Repeat offenders are issued fines or charged in court.

NEA previously instituted mandatory tray and crockery regimes in Sep. 2021 and Jan. 2022 — an initiative which has increased the average return rate from 65 per cent in August 2021 to around 92 per cent today.

As of Aug. 28, NEA has issued around 900 warnings and a fine for table littering.

"The large majority of diners at hawker centres do return their used trays and crockery," said NEA.

"NEA will continue with its educational and enforcement efforts to encourage members of the public to exercise social graciousness and take personal ownership in keeping our community dining spaces clean and hygienic."

