Back

More showers expected in S'pore in 2nd half of Oct. 2023, daily max. temperature of 33-34°C likely

Rain, wash away my sorrow, take away my pain.

Winnie Li | October 16, 2023, 06:15 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Residents of Singapore: rejoice.

Thundery showers are expected on most days in the coming fortnight, which may bring some respite to the warm weather, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Oct. 16, 2023.

Temperatures are also likely to be lower compared to the first half of the month, with daily maximum temperatures expected to range between 33°C and 34°C on most days.

Afternoon thundery showers are expected this week, extending into the evening on a few days.

In the second half of the fortnight, short-duration thundery showers may occur over parts of the island in the late morning and afternoon.

On the whole, above-average rainfall is expected in the second half of October 2023.

May reduce chance of haze

Showers are also forecast for the Southeast Asia region in the coming fortnight, which may bring some improvement to the haze situation and reduce the likelihood of transboundary haze affecting Singapore.

The chance of the 24-hour PSI reaching the unhealthy range in Singapore is low for the coming fortnight.

Temperatures exceeded 35°C on Oct. 9

Except for a few days when brief showers fell over Singapore, the first half of October 2023 was dry and warm.

Maximum temperatures rose above 34°C on most days in the first two weeks of the month.

On Oct. 9, temperatures exceeded 35°C in several parts of the island, with 36.3°C recorded at Admiralty.

This is the highest temperature ever recorded in Singapore in the month of October, surpassing the previous record high of 35.7°C recorded on Oct. 14, 2001 and Oct. 13, 2019.

In addition, on Oct. 7 and 8, 2023, smoke haze from forest fires in central and southern Sumatra was blown by prevailing winds to Singapore.

This resulted in hazy conditions, with air quality deteriorating into the unhealthy range over parts of the island.

Specifically, the highest 24-hour PSI of 123 was recorded in the eastern part of Singapore between 8pm and 9pm on Oct. 7.

Top image via AnreiseX/Xiaohongshu

4 Porsche cars cut queue at Tuas Second Link to enter S'pore, later made to U-turn to JB

The four Singapore-registered cars managed to squeeze into the queue.

October 17, 2023, 06:46 AM

IKEA Alexandra has 'photobooth' with prints from S$0.50

Fun.

October 16, 2023, 09:52 PM

Yacht, on sale for more than S$21.2 million, linked to 2 accused in S$2.8 billion money laundering case

Luxury on water.

October 16, 2023, 08:45 PM

Biden calls for humanitarian aid into Gaza & path to Palestine state, but emphasises Hamas needs to be eliminated

Negotiations are ongoing for aid to enter Gaza.

October 16, 2023, 08:17 PM

Our mission is to make S'pore last a very long time, as compared to S'pore, Michigan: Lawrence Wong

Wong also said that Singapore is neither pro-China nor pro-America, but pro-Singapore.

October 16, 2023, 07:42 PM

Japanese monk, 44, started making pop music to escape Buddhism, now holds concerts in S'pore & worldwide

Who says Buddhism must be boring?

October 16, 2023, 07:10 PM

3rd fire in a month: Football field-sized fire breaks out at Lim Chu Kang cemetery

Two fires broke out at Pasir Ris and Tampines earlier in October 2023.

October 16, 2023, 07:02 PM

Hamas responsible for 'abhorrent acts of terror', Israel must do utmost to protect civilians' safety & security: MFA

Singapore's MFA spokesperson called a negotiated two-state solution as the only viable path for a 'durable, just, & comprehensive resolution'.

October 16, 2023, 06:42 PM

Girl math: With foodpanda’s 50% off dine-in, it means 1 person basically eats for free

delulu is not the only solulu.

October 16, 2023, 06:28 PM

S'pore Red Cross pledges over S$205,000 for relief efforts in Israel & Gaza, launches public fundraising

The appeal will run till Jan. 31, 2024.

October 16, 2023, 05:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.