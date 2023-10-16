More showers expected in S'pore in 2nd half of Oct. 2023, daily max. temperature of 33-34°C likely

Residents of Singapore: rejoice.

Thundery showers are expected on most days in the coming fortnight, which may bring some respite to the warm weather, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Oct. 16, 2023.

Temperatures are also likely to be lower compared to the first half of the month, with daily maximum temperatures expected to range between 33°C and 34°C on most days.

Afternoon thundery showers are expected this week, extending into the evening on a few days.

In the second half of the fortnight, short-duration thundery showers may occur over parts of the island in the late morning and afternoon.

On the whole, above-average rainfall is expected in the second half of October 2023.

May reduce chance of haze

Showers are also forecast for the Southeast Asia region in the coming fortnight, which may bring some improvement to the haze situation and reduce the likelihood of transboundary haze affecting Singapore.

The chance of the 24-hour PSI reaching the unhealthy range in Singapore is low for the coming fortnight.

Temperatures exceeded 35 °C on Oct. 9

Except for a few days when brief showers fell over Singapore, the first half of October 2023 was dry and warm.

Maximum temperatures rose above 34°C on most days in the first two weeks of the month.

On Oct. 9, temperatures exceeded 35°C in several parts of the island, with 36.3°C recorded at Admiralty.

This is the highest temperature ever recorded in Singapore in the month of October, surpassing the previous record high of 35.7°C recorded on Oct. 14, 2001 and Oct. 13, 2019.

In addition, on Oct. 7 and 8, 2023, smoke haze from forest fires in central and southern Sumatra was blown by prevailing winds to Singapore.

This resulted in hazy conditions, with air quality deteriorating into the unhealthy range over parts of the island.

Specifically, the highest 24-hour PSI of 123 was recorded in the eastern part of Singapore between 8pm and 9pm on Oct. 7.

