Back

Mister International S'pore dons outfit inspired by Sang Nila Utama, finished in top 10 but has no regrets

He's both brawn and brains.

Khine Zin Htet | October 03, 2023, 11:31 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A hunky man in an outfit inspired by Sang Nila Utama may sound intriguing, but words don't do it justice, you have to see Joshua Hee — our very own Mister International Singapore — with your own eyes.

Smitten fans have been posting videos and photos of the Singaporean representative on social media.

Case in point:

Donning batik pants, a sarong wrap, and a gold headdress, Hee strode onto the stage in the costume for Mister International's national costume segment.

Held in Bangkok, Thailand, the competition featured representatives from 36 countries vying for the title of "Mister International".

Who is Joshua Hee?

Having previously won Mr World Singapore 2022, Hee has been in the modeling and pageant industry for a few years.

When the opportunity to represent Singapore for Mister International 2023 came along, he went for it with enthusiasm.

However, he wasn't completely confident, and had some nervous moments as well.

The 24-year-old shared with Mothership that he focused on having as much fun as possible to keep his emotions in check.

Photo from Joshua Hee

The swimwear segment, in particular, was a talking point among viewers. The contestants, clad only in swim briefs, left little to the imagination.

When asked how he handled that nerve-wrecking moment, Hee reiterated that he focused on having fun.

"Also, make friends with the people around you, have close ones to share the nervous energy with. Everyone could use some form of support," he added.

No regrets

Joshua Hee (left) and Kim Thitisan Goodburn (right). Photo from Joshua Hee

While Hee ultimately did not win the title (the honour went to Thailand's Kim Thitisan Goodburn), he placed in the top 10 — a pretty commendable result.

Hee shared that he did not have any regrets about his placing. His only regret was not having deeper conversations with his fellow contestants.

"We were caught up in the competition, inhibiting us from more profound interactions," he said.

He said that he gave his all to the stage, and is looking forward to competing again in the near future.

Brawn and brains

Now that Hee is back in Singapore, he plans to spend quality time with his family and friends.

Dragon-boating, ultimate frisbee and volunteering at the animal shelter are a few of the things he likes to do in his free time.

Photo from Joshua Hee

While he is currently considering other media opportunities, he does have a full-time job as a technology consultant specialising in web and app development.

One may wonder how he has the time to model and compete whilst fulfilling his role as a consultant.

But for Hee, nothing is too tough with the right communication skills and responsible task management.

"My goal is to become a relatable figure, especially in the realm of entrepreneurship.

I believe young individuals should have the resources and encouragement to pursue their dreams."

Top photos by Joshua Hee

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Tin Pei Ling joins fintech firm DCS Card Centre after quitting Grab

Tin left Grab Singapore in August 2023.

October 03, 2023, 11:06 AM

Satay by the Bay closed from Oct. 2 till end of Nov. 2023 for renovations

Two-month upgrading works.

October 03, 2023, 08:04 AM

S$13 million Toto prize won by 1 winning ticket sold at shop along Race Course Rd

What a windfall!

October 03, 2023, 12:18 AM

'Shanti we love you': Congratulatory messages pour in for S'pore sprint queen after historic Asian Games gold

She did it!

October 02, 2023, 10:45 PM

Short thundery showers on most days, but can be 34°C in first half of Oct. 2023

When rain doesn't stop the shine.

October 02, 2023, 08:38 PM

Shanti Pereira wins Asian Games 200m with S'pore's 1st athletics gold medal since 1974

This was Pereira's first 200m Asian Games final.

October 02, 2023, 08:35 PM

6,800 new flats launching in Oct. BTO exercise, locations include Kallang-Whampoa, Tengah, Queenstown & Choa Chu Kang

HDB has also called on the public to avoid rushing to apply during the first two days of the sales launch.

October 02, 2023, 08:20 PM

How a team of youths are working together to preserve old S’porean hawker recipes

The way to the heart is via the stomach.

October 02, 2023, 06:45 PM

Indonesia's President Jokowi inaugurates high-speed railway 'Whoosh', first in Southeast Asia

Whoosh.

October 02, 2023, 05:55 PM

M'sian man, 38, acquitted of using 'bird's nest business' to scam S'pore landlady, 70, of S$39,000

Plot twist.

October 02, 2023, 04:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.