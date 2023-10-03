Mister International S'pore dons outfit inspired by Sang Nila Utama, finished in top 10 but has no regrets

A hunky man in an outfit inspired by Sang Nila Utama may sound intriguing, but words don't do it justice, you have to see Joshua Hee — our very own Mister International Singapore — with your own eyes.

Smitten fans have been posting videos and photos of the Singaporean representative on social media.

Case in point:

finally. Singapore has decided to eat for the first time in mister international history. Give them their 10s. pic.twitter.com/P0MfA5nf3e — yammi (@sighyam) September 17, 2023

Donning batik pants, a sarong wrap, and a gold headdress, Hee strode onto the stage in the costume for Mister International's national costume segment.

Held in Bangkok, Thailand, the competition featured representatives from 36 countries vying for the title of "Mister International".

Who is Joshua Hee?

Having previously won Mr World Singapore 2022, Hee has been in the modeling and pageant industry for a few years.

When the opportunity to represent Singapore for Mister International 2023 came along, he went for it with enthusiasm.

However, he wasn't completely confident, and had some nervous moments as well.

The 24-year-old shared with Mothership that he focused on having as much fun as possible to keep his emotions in check.

The swimwear segment, in particular, was a talking point among viewers. The contestants, clad only in swim briefs, left little to the imagination.

When asked how he handled that nerve-wrecking moment, Hee reiterated that he focused on having fun.

"Also, make friends with the people around you, have close ones to share the nervous energy with. Everyone could use some form of support," he added.

No regrets

While Hee ultimately did not win the title (the honour went to Thailand's Kim Thitisan Goodburn), he placed in the top 10 — a pretty commendable result.

Hee shared that he did not have any regrets about his placing. His only regret was not having deeper conversations with his fellow contestants.

"We were caught up in the competition, inhibiting us from more profound interactions," he said.

He said that he gave his all to the stage, and is looking forward to competing again in the near future.

Brawn and brains

Now that Hee is back in Singapore, he plans to spend quality time with his family and friends.

Dragon-boating, ultimate frisbee and volunteering at the animal shelter are a few of the things he likes to do in his free time.

While he is currently considering other media opportunities, he does have a full-time job as a technology consultant specialising in web and app development.

One may wonder how he has the time to model and compete whilst fulfilling his role as a consultant.

But for Hee, nothing is too tough with the right communication skills and responsible task management.

"My goal is to become a relatable figure, especially in the realm of entrepreneurship. I believe young individuals should have the resources and encouragement to pursue their dreams."

Top photos by Joshua Hee