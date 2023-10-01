Back

Missing S'porean man, 25, who fell from ship into waters off US, 'presumed dead': Sister

'Please do forgive Furqan if he has wronged or hurt anyone of you knowingly or unknowingly.'

Belmont Lay | October 01, 2023, 02:12 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 25-year-old Singaporean man is "presumed dead", some three months after he fell off a ship into the waters off the United States in June 2023 and went missing.

The latest update about the status of Muhammad Furqan Mohamed Rashid was revealed by his sister in a Facebook post on Friday, Sep. 29.

Furqan was reported missing on June 20.

He had fallen overboard a bulk carrier vessel 22km off the coast of Point Conception, California.

He was participating in a qualification exercise to become a junior deck officer at that time.

Information about the incident was announced by the United States Coast Guard, but did not name him.

The waters where he fell into were among the roughest in the country, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A 15-hour search for the missing man was suspended on June 21.

First update in 3 months

His family received an update from the U.S. Coast Guard after more than three months, Furqan's sister Nur Afifah Mohamed Rashid revealed.

"It's been three months since the tragic and unfortunate news of Muhammad Furqan's disappearance in U.S. waters. The U.S. Coast Guard have declared the case as 'presumed dead' due to the fact that Muhammad Furqan's body has not been found till today," she wrote on Facebook.

She also said her family is still waiting for the official report from the U.S. Coast Guard to provide more clarity on what could have happened, and to "give our family the answers that we have been seeking for".

"If our beloved Furqan has any debts, unfulfilled contracts towards any of you, please do come forward and reach out to anyone of our family members or through Furqan's social media platform as we can settle this amicably," the post also read.

"Please do forgive Furqan if he has wronged or hurt anyone of you knowingly or unknowingly."

The Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) in Singapore had said no other Singaporeans were onboard the Panama-flagged ship, The African Cardinal.

MPA said it was "rendering support to the family".

Top photo via Muhammad Fariz Facebook & Wikipedia

Female motorcyclist, 23, dies after traffic accident in Jurong

Police investigations are ongoing.

October 01, 2023, 08:26 PM

Air quality in S'pore may worsen after moderate to dense haze observed over Sumatra

More dry weather has been forecast for Sumatra.

October 01, 2023, 06:59 PM

3 men, aged 22-35, arrested, 3 katanas & 1 kukri seized after Upper Cross Street coffee shop 4am dispute

4am dispute.

October 01, 2023, 06:46 PM

S'pore man, 74, loses S$70,000 life savings after downloading app to order Peking duck

The scammer tricked him into making a PayNow deposit, saying "no one would be cheated of S$5".

October 01, 2023, 06:45 PM

1-man show: Man, 33, sets up Meaty Western in Bedok North in 2017, opens 2pm-2am except Tues

He sleeps at 4am.

October 01, 2023, 06:06 PM

S'pore air force says phallic flight route in Australia 'purely coincidental', resembles Microsoft Office mascot

The RSAF added that the flight was based on "professional training objectives".

October 01, 2023, 04:50 PM

Beaten by 0.04sec: Asian Games 100m race so close commentator said Shanti Pereira won gold initially

So close.

October 01, 2023, 04:19 PM

PM Lee: Zaobao gives global issues unique local perspective, critical it's not used by others to share views detrimental to S'pore

He also praised the media outlet as a "beacon" of journalistic integrity.

October 01, 2023, 02:50 PM

Tekka Market & Food Centre reopens after 3 months of renovations

Back and better.

October 01, 2023, 01:05 PM

Quah Ting Wen apologises for jumping into pool 0.1 sec early costing S'pore team Asian Games bronze medal

So close.

October 01, 2023, 12:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.