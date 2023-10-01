Missing S'porean man, 25, who fell from ship into waters off US, 'presumed dead': Sister

A 25-year-old Singaporean man is "presumed dead", some three months after he fell off a ship into the waters off the United States in June 2023 and went missing.

The latest update about the status of Muhammad Furqan Mohamed Rashid was revealed by his sister in a Facebook post on Friday, Sep. 29.

Furqan was reported missing on June 20.

He had fallen overboard a bulk carrier vessel 22km off the coast of Point Conception, California.

He was participating in a qualification exercise to become a junior deck officer at that time.

Information about the incident was announced by the United States Coast Guard, but did not name him.

The waters where he fell into were among the roughest in the country, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A 15-hour search for the missing man was suspended on June 21.

First update in 3 months

His family received an update from the U.S. Coast Guard after more than three months, Furqan's sister Nur Afifah Mohamed Rashid revealed.

"It's been three months since the tragic and unfortunate news of Muhammad Furqan's disappearance in U.S. waters. The U.S. Coast Guard have declared the case as 'presumed dead' due to the fact that Muhammad Furqan's body has not been found till today," she wrote on Facebook.

She also said her family is still waiting for the official report from the U.S. Coast Guard to provide more clarity on what could have happened, and to "give our family the answers that we have been seeking for".

"If our beloved Furqan has any debts, unfulfilled contracts towards any of you, please do come forward and reach out to anyone of our family members or through Furqan's social media platform as we can settle this amicably," the post also read.

"Please do forgive Furqan if he has wronged or hurt anyone of you knowingly or unknowingly."

The Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) in Singapore had said no other Singaporeans were onboard the Panama-flagged ship, The African Cardinal.

MPA said it was "rendering support to the family".

Top photo via Muhammad Fariz Facebook & Wikipedia