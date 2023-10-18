Back

'Shadow-banning' of Instagram stories on Israel-Hamas war caused by bug, says Meta

A Meta spokesperson said the bug had been fixed.

Brenda Khoo | October 18, 2023, 04:17 PM

Some users on Instagram claimed that their stories of re-shared reels and feed posts of the ongoing conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip are reaching "significantly" fewer netizens.

Meta said on X (formerly Twitter) that the issue was caused by a "bug" on Oct. 16 which "had nothing to do with the subject matter of the content" in re-shared stories and reels on the platform.

Israel-Hamas war stories supposedly restricted

Affected Instagram users took to other social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to share screenshots which purportedly showed lower engagement numbers on their Instagram stories about the war.

If a social media site shadowbans a user's posts or stories, the site limits the number of other users who can see such content, usually without the user's knowledge.

A Twitter/X user named Ameer claimed that his stories on the war were reaching significantly fewer accounts, prompting him to claim that the "censoring" by Instagram has begun.

[caption id="" align="aligncenter" width="915"] Screenshot via ameer/X.[/caption]

Other users shared about their accounts too.

Shadowbanning issue 'nothing to do with the subject matter of the content': Meta

In response, Meta's communication director Andy Stone said in a statement on X that the issue was caused by a bug "impacting all stories that re-shared reels and feed posts".

He also claimed that the bug had "nothing to do with the subject matter of the content", adding that the bug has been fixed "as quickly as possible".

Previous incident

However, this is not the first time Instagram has shadow-banned accounts relating to the conflict.

In May 2021, Instagram, together with Facebook and former Twitter, were reported to have "wrongly blocked or restricted" millions of mostly pro-Palestinian posts and accounts related to the Palestinian-Israel conflict.

Back then, Instagram claimed that the issue was caused by a "widespread global technical issue not related to any particular topic".

Likewise, Facebook and Twitter blamed the issue on technical glitches in their artificial intelligence (AI) software.

Top image from Sasha Cyr/X and Meta/Facebook.

