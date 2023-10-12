Back

No more whipped cream for McDonald's S'pore frappés from Oct. 12 partly due to fewer customers wanting the topping

Travesty.

Ashley Tan | October 12, 2023, 05:23 PM

On Oct. 11, McDonald's made a devastating announcement: their frappés will no longer be served with whipped cream.

This change will take effect from Oct. 12.

The announcement was accompanied by the proclamation: "The same great taste, without the guilt".

Unhappiness

The change however, was met with much displeasure from netizens who lamented the loss of the frothy topping.

Others took issue with the messaging, noting that as a fast food place known for their burgers and fries, McDonald's isn't exactly where someone would go for guilt-free meals.

Several users accused the fast food chain of implementing cost-cutting measures. Currently, the cost of a small frappé starts from S$3.80.

   Some users Some opined that a frappé without whipped cream makes it lose its meaning.

One concerned citizen also voiced out that the previous arrangement of providing the option of whipped cream satisfied both whipped cream and non-whipped cream lovers.

Now, those who prefer whipped cream "don't get to enjoy either".

Not a decision taken lightly: McDonald's

In response to Mothership's queries, a McDonald's Singapore spokesperson shared that the decision to remove whipped cream was made to reduce the overall saturated fat content of the beverage.

"This was in addition to improving the recipe for lower sugar but with the same great taste," they said.

Additionally, the change had been made partly due to the observation that customers "are increasingly ordering frappés without whipped cream".

Nevertheless, the spokesperson added that the decision to remove whipped cream "was not taken lightly", and McDonald's hopes customers will be able to enjoy the drinks "in a new light".

"We are grateful for our customers’ understanding and support in our commitment to offer balanced choices for all."

The move towards drinks with lower sugar and saturated fat content is in line with the Ministry of Health's measures that require all freshly prepared beverages to have sugar level labels by end-2023.

Toppings that can be added to freshly prepared Nutri-Grade beverages, such as pearls, jellies, ice cream, and whipped cream, must be labelled with a declaration of their sugar content.

Additionally, menus that list down toppings are to be labelled with sugar declaration marks.

